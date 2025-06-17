Vidisha Residents Get Inflated Power Bills From Smart Meters

Vidisha: Unrest prevails among the people of Vidisha on account of inflated power bills handed over to them after installation of smart meters.

The people are saying that the authorities had installed these meters saying that they would be getting exact bills on consumption of power and would gradually move towards a pre-paid mode like the one implemented by the mobile phone companies.

A ground report by ETV Bharat revealed that this has resulted in terror among the residents as even those living in single room accommodation in slums are getting bills amounting to lakhs of rupees. The power distribution authorities claim to be probing the matter.

Residents of Agyaram Colony of Ward No. 38 who reside in small tenements allege that they were furnished with bills amounting to lakhs in just one month of installation of the smart meters.

Kiran Ahirwar who works as a labourer to fend for her three children said that she had been handed over a bill for Rs 7 lakh whereas earlier she just had to pay up to Rs 200 for power consumption in a month.

“My head started spinning on looking at the bill. I work as a labourer and live in a hutment. There are two LED bulbs and a fan that is used by us. I have complained on Helpline No. 181, to the Collectorate and also the power distribution company but there is no one to address the matter even after 18 days,” she related.

There are many people who said, “We were told that the bill amount would reduce after smart meters were installed and we could monitor it on our mobiles. But these meters are sure to make us bankrupt.”

Another consumer Brajesh Saini who lives in the same neighbourhood said, “I have received a bill for more than Rs 7 lakh at our house. I could have constructed a new house with this amount. Why would I live in a slum if I had that kind of money? The meter shows a daily reading of more than 2000 units while we just use a cooler, a fan and a bulb.”

However, the General Manager of Madhya Pradesh Madhya Kshetra Vidyut Vitran Company Satyendra Maurya said, “We are investigating why people have received bills for such huge amounts. There are many misnomers prevalent among the people with regards to the smart meters. But these meters bring about transparency on power consumption. Besides, the consumers would get rebates on consumption during daytime.”