Vidisha 'Baba' Performs 'Agni Tapa' On Road In Scorching Heat For World Peace

Vidisha: A man from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, who runs a puncture repair shop, performed 'Agni Tapa' for two hours in the scorching heat by burning cow dung cakes to pray for world peace, harmony and positive energy.

Vinod Chhipa, addressed as 'Baba' in the area, has been practising 'Hatha Yoga' that focuses on physical postures and breathing techniques. He has been practising 'Agni Tapa' for the last 25 years. Despite the intense heat, Chhipa sat down on the middle of the road burning cow dung cakes and spreading those all around.

'Baba' Vinod Chhipa said, "This is a spiritual yagya. Its purpose is to seek peace, wellbeing, harmony and positive energy in the world". He has dedicated his penance to the success of Mahakumbh 2025. "I also dedicate my sacrifice to the feet of Mahakaal and Devi Maa," he added.

He said that he will continue to do 'Agni Tapa' in this way every year. "This penance is not just a ritual, but a selfless spiritual effort. In the absence of peace, spiritual balance will always remain incomplete," he said.

'Baba' Vinod Chhipa further clarified, "As long as I am alive, I will continue to do 'Agni Tapa' in this way every year. This tradition has become not just a 'sadhana' but a life direction for me." He said 'Agni Tapa' is neither to show-off nor to gain fame but to pray for the wellbeing of the world.

For the last 45 years, he has been running a puncture repair shop in the market area near Ganesh temple in Vidisha.