ETV Bharat / state

Vidisha 'Baba' Performs 'Agni Tapa' On Road In Scorching Heat For World Peace

For the last 25 years, 'Baba' Vinod Chhipa is observing 'Agni Tapa' on road by lighting fire with cow dung cakes and spreading it around.

Vidisha 'Baba' Performs 'Agni Tapa' On Road In Scorching Heat For World Peace
Vinod Chippa performing 'Agni Tapa' (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 9, 2025 at 6:13 PM IST

1 Min Read

Vidisha: A man from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, who runs a puncture repair shop, performed 'Agni Tapa' for two hours in the scorching heat by burning cow dung cakes to pray for world peace, harmony and positive energy.

Vinod Chhipa, addressed as 'Baba' in the area, has been practising 'Hatha Yoga' that focuses on physical postures and breathing techniques. He has been practising 'Agni Tapa' for the last 25 years. Despite the intense heat, Chhipa sat down on the middle of the road burning cow dung cakes and spreading those all around.

'Baba' Vinod Chhipa said, "This is a spiritual yagya. Its purpose is to seek peace, wellbeing, harmony and positive energy in the world". He has dedicated his penance to the success of Mahakumbh 2025. "I also dedicate my sacrifice to the feet of Mahakaal and Devi Maa," he added.

He said that he will continue to do 'Agni Tapa' in this way every year. "This penance is not just a ritual, but a selfless spiritual effort. In the absence of peace, spiritual balance will always remain incomplete," he said.

'Baba' Vinod Chhipa further clarified, "As long as I am alive, I will continue to do 'Agni Tapa' in this way every year. This tradition has become not just a 'sadhana' but a life direction for me." He said 'Agni Tapa' is neither to show-off nor to gain fame but to pray for the wellbeing of the world.

For the last 45 years, he has been running a puncture repair shop in the market area near Ganesh temple in Vidisha.

Vidisha: A man from Madhya Pradesh's Vidisha district, who runs a puncture repair shop, performed 'Agni Tapa' for two hours in the scorching heat by burning cow dung cakes to pray for world peace, harmony and positive energy.

Vinod Chhipa, addressed as 'Baba' in the area, has been practising 'Hatha Yoga' that focuses on physical postures and breathing techniques. He has been practising 'Agni Tapa' for the last 25 years. Despite the intense heat, Chhipa sat down on the middle of the road burning cow dung cakes and spreading those all around.

'Baba' Vinod Chhipa said, "This is a spiritual yagya. Its purpose is to seek peace, wellbeing, harmony and positive energy in the world". He has dedicated his penance to the success of Mahakumbh 2025. "I also dedicate my sacrifice to the feet of Mahakaal and Devi Maa," he added.

He said that he will continue to do 'Agni Tapa' in this way every year. "This penance is not just a ritual, but a selfless spiritual effort. In the absence of peace, spiritual balance will always remain incomplete," he said.

'Baba' Vinod Chhipa further clarified, "As long as I am alive, I will continue to do 'Agni Tapa' in this way every year. This tradition has become not just a 'sadhana' but a life direction for me." He said 'Agni Tapa' is neither to show-off nor to gain fame but to pray for the wellbeing of the world.

For the last 45 years, he has been running a puncture repair shop in the market area near Ganesh temple in Vidisha.

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

AGNI TAPAMAHAKUMBHFIRE WITH COW DUNG CAKESWORLD PEACEBABA FROM MADHYA PRADESH

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

NEET UG 2025: Changes In Paper Pattern And Reduced Time Could Impact Scores

The Monkey Whisperers Of Maharashtra Who Lure Simians With Bananas, Corn & A Cage

When The 'Pungi' Remains A Piece Of Memory Amid Disappearing Tradition Of Snake Charmers In Odisha

Hundreds Throng Beijing’s Vasant Mela Amid India, China Efforts To Normalise Ties After Four Year Freeze

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.