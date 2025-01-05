Youth Strangles Woman On Road In Broad Daylight In UP, Passersby Save Her

Amroha: A shocking video has surfaced on social media, where a woman is seen strangled by a youth in broad daylight on roadside and finally saved by passersby.

The incident took place in Salempur Gosai area of Uttar Pradesh's Amroha district and a case has been registered by the police.

In the video, a young woman is seen lying on a road struggling to escape from the grip of a youth, who keeps strangling her neck with a dupatta, while restricting her movement with his legs. The woman tries hard to free herself but the youth, whose face is covered with a scarf, is seen tightening his grip as he keeps pulling the ends of the dupatta.

A huge crowd of people gathers at the spot and hurriedly tries to separate the two. Despite pushing the youth away, he does not loosen his grip, and both are dragged to the fag end of the road. Finally, after a lot of effort, people manage to push him away from the woman.

As per reports, the youth was allegedly trying to kill the woman for turning down his romantic advances. He had first knocked down the woman from a motorbike and then attempted to strangle her.

Following intervention of the passersby, the accused fled from the spot while the woman was rushed to a hospital by her family members.

Police said investigations have been initiated and necessary action will be taken. Taking to its X handle, Amroha Police announced on Sunday that on the basis of a complaint, case has been registered and further legal action is underway.