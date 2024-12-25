Video Threatening Of Violence During Maha Kumbh Turns Up On X, Case Filed In UP's Pilibhit

Pilibhit: A police case was filed here on Tuesday after a video turned up on X showing a person making threats to spread terror during the Maha Kumbh in Prayagraj, an officer said.

"On December 24, a video was shared on various handles on social media platform (X) in which a person was using objectionable words against Hindu religion. He was also using derogatory words against political personalities," police in a statement said.

They said the man threatened to spread "terror" on January 14, 2025 (Makar Sankranti), January 29 (Mauni Amavasya), and February 3, 2025 (Basant Panchami). In the wake of the appearance of the video, a case was registered at the Cyber Police Station of Pilibhit district, the statement said.

Asked how many people were booked, a police spokesperson said, "This is a part of the investigation," and refused to elaborate further. The development comes barely a day after three terror suspects allegedly involved in a grenade attack in Gurdaspur were killed in an encounter by a joint team of Uttar Pradesh and Punjab Police in Pilibhit.

Punjab Director General of Police Gaurav Yadav termed the killings a breakthrough against the Pakistan-sponsored Khalistan Zindabad Force module. The three men shot were identified as Gurvinder Singh, 25, Virender Singh alias Ravi, 23, and Jaspreet Singh alias Pratap Singh, 18, all residents of Punjab's Gurdaspur.

The encounter took place in the Puranpur area of Pilibhit. Uttar Pradesh Additional Director General (Law and Order) Amitabh Yash said the Punjab natives were involved in the grenade attack. "The three sustained serious injuries in the encounter and were immediately rushed to CHC Puranpur for treatment… but succumbed," he said.