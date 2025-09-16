ETV Bharat / state

Dehradun: At Least 8 Killed As Workers Perched On Trolley Truck Swept Away By Raging Tons River

Dehradun: At least eight people, including four women, were killed after they were swept away by the raging waters of the Tons River in Uttarakhand's capital city, Dehradun, on Tuesday, as cloud bursts triggered flash floods in several areas of the Himalayan state.

The workers, numbered between 8 to 12, were engaged in mining in the Premnagar area when they were suddenly caught in the middle of a water body in spate.

Video Shows 10 People Perched On Trolley Truck Swept Away By Raging Tons River In Dehradun (Special Arrangement)

A video recorded by someone from the bank shows them perched on top of a trolley truck, pleading to the people on the banks to rescue them. Seconds later, the strong currents sweep away the trolley, overturning it and the workers perched on it.

The SDRF and local police began searching for the workers soon after and recovered the bodies of eight of them. At least two people are still missing, though officials are still unsure how many were swept away.