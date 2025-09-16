Dehradun: At Least 8 Killed As Workers Perched On Trolley Truck Swept Away By Raging Tons River
Published : September 16, 2025 at 2:08 PM IST
Dehradun: At least eight people, including four women, were killed after they were swept away by the raging waters of the Tons River in Uttarakhand's capital city, Dehradun, on Tuesday, as cloud bursts triggered flash floods in several areas of the Himalayan state.
The workers, numbered between 8 to 12, were engaged in mining in the Premnagar area when they were suddenly caught in the middle of a water body in spate.
A video recorded by someone from the bank shows them perched on top of a trolley truck, pleading to the people on the banks to rescue them. Seconds later, the strong currents sweep away the trolley, overturning it and the workers perched on it.
The SDRF and local police began searching for the workers soon after and recovered the bodies of eight of them. At least two people are still missing, though officials are still unsure how many were swept away.
Cloud bursts and rains have thrown life out of gear across Uttarakhand, with Dehradun the worst affected. A cloudburst in Sahastradhara -- a tourist spot in Dehradun -- caused major destruction in the area, leaving two persons missing. The incident, reported late Monday night, led to heavy debris falling, which damaged two to three major hotels and several shops in the main market.
The strong current swept away many shops, while two people remain unaccounted for. Although there has been no confirmation of large-scale loss of life or property so far, search and rescue operations are underway to trace the missing.
Expressing concern, Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami said he was personally monitoring the situation on the ground and the administration, SDRF, and police were present at the scene, actively engaged in relief and rescue operations.
Meanwhile, incessant rainfall caused the Chandrabhaga River in Rishikesh to swell, flooding nearby roads. Three individuals were stranded in the river but were rescued promptly by SDRF personnel. Heavy rains also led to traffic disruptions in several areas. In Haldwani's Kaladhungi police station area, tragedy struck when a Bolero was swept away while attempting to cross a rain-fed drain late Monday night, around 11:30 p.m.
Of the three occupants, one youth remains missing, while two others were pulled out safely by locals. Police, along with NDRF and SDRF teams, rushed to the spot and launched a search for the missing man. According to eyewitnesses, the strong current carried the Bolero downstream, and it was only due to the timely intervention of locals that two of the occupants could be rescued.
