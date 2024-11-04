Madhya Pradesh: 2 Kids Hung Upside Down, Beaten and Forced To Inhale Chilli Powder Smoke; Video Sparks Outrage

Pandhurna: A viral video showing brutalities unleshed on two kids, who were hung upside down by three persons on the charge of theft from a shop, evoked outrage among people in Madhya Pradesh.

The incident came to light in state's Pandhurna district where accused persons were also seen beating two minor children at Mohgaon. The innocent children were brutally beaten and hung upside down with a rope on the charge of stealing a watch. One of the minors hung upside down was also forced to inhale smoke of burnt chilli. The video surfaced on November 1. All three accused were detained after police received the complaint.



The incident came to light when the father of one of victims watched that video on Sunday through social media. In the video, some people were seen hanging his son upside down along with another boy and beating him. The terrified child narrated the story to his father when he was asked to do so.

One of the children said, “On the afternoon of November 1, a boy from the village called me to the shop. I reached there with my 12-year-old friend and met two others here. Both of them accused us of stealing a watch. When we protested, they tied our legs with a rope and hung us upside down from a tin shed and beat us badly.''

He further said accused persons put chilli powder in the fire and made him and his friend inhale the smoke.



He added that it caused them suffocation as many people present there watched the cruelty being done to the them without protesting against the act. They were busy making videos and laughing.



When reached, Pandhurna SP Sundar Singh Kanesh said, '' After the video surfaced, the father of a child lodged a complaint in Mohgaon police station. On the basis of the video, a case has been registered against three people and they have been detained. Now, they are being questioned. We are trying to find out involvement of others in the incident.”