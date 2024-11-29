Video Of Youth Placing Cigarette In Deity's Mouth At Jabalpur's Kaal Bhairav Temple Goes Viral, Probe On

Jabalpur: A video has recently gone viral on social media, where a youth is seen placing a cigarette in the deity's mouth at Kaal Bhairav temple in Madhya Pradesh's Jabalpur district.

The video, which was uploaded on Facebook, has drawn flak from devotees, who have called this act a bid to hurt religious sentiments. People have lodged a complaint at Gwarighat police station of Jabalpur against the youth accusing him disrespecting sentiments of the devotees.

They said that the youth is a resident of Jabalpur, named Akash Goswami. Police have assured action against the accused youth.

In the viral video, the youth is heard saying he is offering cigarette to Kaal Bhairav ​​in the centuries-old Kaal Bhairav ​​temple near Badshah Halwai temple of Jabalpur. He urged others to do the same saying all wishes will be fulfilled by such act.

Presently, police are searching for the accused. Additional SP Anand Kaladgi said, "The youth's acts are clearly visible in the video. Police will soon take him into custody and interrogate him."

Notably, offering cigarettes to the deity is a ritual at a temple of Vanzara Bhootmama in Adarsh Society in Athwalines area of Surat. Here, devotees offer cigarettes to the deity after fulfilment of any wish.