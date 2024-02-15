Video of Tourists Posing with Malaysian Flag at Taj Mahal Goes Viral, ASI Seeks Report from CISF

ASI has sought a report from CISF explaining as to how the group of tourists entered the Taj Mahal complex with the Malaysian flag and then posed for photographs carrying it. Any kind of promotional and commercial activity is prohibited at the monument site.

Agra: Rules were yet again flouted at Taj Mahal as a group of tourists posed for photographs with the Malaysian flag at the complex on Thursday and a video of this went viral on social media.

With questions being raised on security arrangements at the Taj Mahal complex, the Archaeological Survey of India (ASI) has sought a clarification from the CISF. ASI superintending archaeologist Rajkumar Patel has written to the CISF seeking a comprehensive report about the incident.

A group of Malaysian tourists reached Taj Mahal at around 9 am on Thursday. There were around 8 to 10 women in the group. They posed for photographs and recorded videos. They then went in front of the iconic monument and posed with the Malaysian flag. They also made a video waving the flag.

Even though the group continued clicking photographs and making videos with their flag, neither the CISF personnel nor ASI employees intervened. A tourist guide prevented the group and also made a video of their act. The video later went viral.

All kinds of commercial and promotional activities at Taj Mahal complex are prohibited. When a tourist reaches the gate of Taj Mahal, his bags and clothes are searched. Thus, questions are being raised as to how this group managed to carry the Malaysian flag with them into the complex. The CISF personnel undertaking the security frisking were also unaware of it.

ASI has sought a comprehensive report on how tourists could enter with the flag and pose with it without getting noticed by the security personnel guarding the complex.

The incident comes two months after a group of women apologised for practising yoga on a red sandstone platform at Taj Mahal and recording a video of it.

