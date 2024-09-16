Video Of Singrauli ASI Tearinmg Off Uniform After Argument With Corporator's Husband Goes Viral

Singrauli (Madhya Pradesh): A video of Assistant Sub-Inspector Vinod Mishra tearing his uniform inside the police station in Madhya Pradesh’s Singrauli surfaced on social media. Sources said that the video was seven months old and was captured by the CCTV installed in the police station showing ASI tearing his uniform.

According to sources, a heated argument ensued between Ward No 41 Gautam Budh Nagar corporator Gauri Arjun Gupta's husband Arjun Das Gupta and the cop at a meeting held at the police station to resolve a dispute between the Gautam Budh Nagar residents and the police over a drain construction. During the verbal duel, the enraged ASI tore his uniform.

The Municipal Corporation and the police inspected the spot regarding the dispute and called a meeting in the Kotwali police station to resolve the matter, during this, when the argument escalated, the ASI got angry and tore his uniform.

The police personnel present there pacified the ASI, however, he tore the uniform and threw away the cap and belt. This entire incident was captured in the CCTV installed in the police station.

Speaking about the seven-month-old incident, Additional SP Shiv Kumar Verma said, "The incident of ASI tearing the uniform is seven months old. During a meeting at the Kotwali police station, ASI Vinod Mishra tore his uniform. Departmental action has been taken against him in connection with the incident."

Taking the video into cognizance, Singrauli SP Nivedita Gupta said, "This incident is old and when I joined here, this matter was brought to my notice. After this, punitive action was taken against the ASI and one of his salary hikes was stopped for insulting the uniform."

Gauri Arjun Gupta said, "In February, the police station in-charge called us to the police station regarding the drain dispute in Gautam Budh Nagar. When the meeting was going on peacefully, ASI Vinod Mishra used abusive language and tore his uniform and accused us of tearing his uniform."