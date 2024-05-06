ETV Bharat / state

Video of DK Shivakumar 'Slapping' Congress Worker at Roadshow in Haveri Kicks up Row

By ANI

Published : May 6, 2024, 8:14 AM IST

DK Shivakumar.
DK Shivakumar.(IANS)

The video grab shows DK Shivakumar coming out of his car and slapping a Congress worker after several other surrounded the Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister. As soon as the hapless Congress worker tried to put his hands on Shivakumar's shoulders and posed at the camera for the picture, he immediately removed his hand and hit him.

Haveri (Karnataka): A purported video of Karnataka Deputy Chief Minister DK Shivakumar is surfacing on social media in which he can be seen 'slapping' a Congress worker during a roadshow in Savanur town of Haveri.

The video of the incident has been shared by the Karnataka unit of the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) on X. The incident took place in Savanur town, Haveri, when Shivakumar was campaigning for Congress candidate Vinoda Asooti.

In the video, DK Shivakumar can be seen coming out of his car and is surrounded by a large number of Congress workers. One of the Congress workers tried to put his hands on Shivakumar's shoulders and posed at the camera for the picture, Shivakumar immediately removed his hand and slapped him.

The man was later identified as Allauddin Maniar, a municipal member. Sharing the video on X, BJP's IT cell head Amit Malviya wrote, "Karnataka's DCM, DK Shivakumar, slaps Congress Municipal Member Allauddin Maniar while campaigning in Savanur town of Haveri. This is not the first time DK has assaulted a Congress worker. His crime? He happened to put his hands on DK Shivakumar's shoulder when the latter stepped out of the car."

"I wonder why Congress workers even want to work for the Congress? Their leaders slap them, humiliate them, don't give them tickets to contest (all of them are cornered by family members)... Is it for the corruption money they make on the side? No self-respect?" he added.

