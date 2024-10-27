Watch: Man Brandishes Scissors During Land Dispute In UP; Says 'I'm Going For Haircut' When Confronted By SDM

Sambhal: Dramatic scenes unfolded during a land dispute between two rival sides at village Hasanpur in Uttar Pradesh's Sambhal district on Saturday prompting the concerned SDM to rush to the spot to pacify the situation.

What raised more curiosity is that a youth from one rival side brandished a pair of scissors and when he was confronted by the SDM, told the officer, “I am going for a haircut”.

Man Brandishes Scissors During Land Dispute In UP; Says 'I'm Going For Haircut' When Confronted By SDM (ETV Bharat)

A video of the incident is being widely shared on the Internet. The incident unfolded at village Hasanpur Munjbta under Hayat Nagar police station limits on Saturday. Local sources said that two rival parties are embroiled in a land dispute which escalated on Saturday leading to a fight between the two sides. A complaint was lodged in the police station against the other party. SDM Sambhal, Vandana Mishra also rushed to the spot with her team to take stock of the situation and pacify the warring sides.

It is alleged that while the SDM was listening to the version of the rival sides, a youth of one side attacked the members of the other side with scissors in front of the SDM, which caused a stir.

Man carries scissors during land dispute in UP (ETV Bharat)

When the SDM confronted the youth, he said, “I am a barber and am going for a haircut”. In the video of the confrontation, the youth sporting a stubble is seen carrying a large-size scissors in his hand and repeatedly tells the SDM that he was “going for cutting” while asking the person behind the camera not to take videos.

Locals said that as soon as the SDM returned from the spot, there was a fierce fight between the two rival sides in which four men identified as Farman, Salman, Nazar Hasan and Jameel of one side were injured.

Hayat Nagar police station in-charge Chaman Singh said that the video of an attacker brandishing scissors has surfaced. A case is being registered in the matter, he said adding action will be taken under law.