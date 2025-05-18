Video: Air Ambulance Crashes While Landing In Kedarnath Dham

Rudraprayag: A major accident took place in Uttarakhand's Kedarnath Dham on Saturday when an air ambulance helicopter from the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS), Rishikesh crashed while landing at the helipad. The incident took place a few days after the Char Dham Yatra started.

A video of the accident, captured by some tourists on their mobile phones, has surfaced on social media. In the footage, the helicopter is seen coming for an emergency landing but it hits the side of the helipad and makes a full 360-degree turn. People standing at the helipad rush towards the chopper to help.

The air ambulance helicopter was of Pinnacle Company. The passengers, including two doctors, made a narrow escape due to the pilot's presence of mind. It is being told that this air ambulance had reached Kedarnath from AIIMS Rishikesh to airlift a patient.

It was learnt that the helicopter had developed a technical snag a short distance away from Kedarnath helipad and so the pilot had to make an emergency landing, Garhwal Commissioner Vinay Shankar Pandey said.

The exact cause of the snag is being investigated by the Director General of Civil Aviation (DGCA), official said.

Helicopter related accidents are common in Kedarnath area and heavy chopper movement is seen during the Char Dham Yatra. Uttarkashi comes next to Kedarnath in helicopter accidents. Few days ago, a helicopter heading for Gangotri Dham crashed in Uttarkashi and six persons were killed.