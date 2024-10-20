Video: Small Rat Snake Being Swallowed By 6-Ft-Long Reptile In Kota, Survives, Released Into Forest

Kota: In a scary video that surfaced recently, a large snake is seen devouring a small reptile. Upon hearing a commotion, it escapes into a hole after spitting out the small snake, which was still alive. A snake-catcher later rescues the small snake and releases it into the nearby forest.
The incident occurred near Kishorpura Forest Office in Rajasthan's Kota district. There has been several incidents of snakes entering into villages from adjoining forest areas in the district.
In one such incident, a six-foot-long snake was spotted swallowing a three-foot-long rat snake. The video shows the bottom part of the small rat snake protruding from the snake's mouth. The big snake is seen moving its jaws around the rat snake, swallowing it slowly, bit by bit, while the latter is seen struggling to free itself from the clutches of its predator.
The bone-chilling act continues for several seconds and finally, the commotion led the snake to release the rat snake while it escaped into a hole.
Locals informed snake-catcher Govind Sharma, who reached the spot and sprinkled water on the small snake. "This is non venomous and completely harmless but people often kill it out of fear. It managed to survive because the big snake had spit it out on time else it could not be saved," Sharma said.
According to Sharma, bigger snakes devouring smaller ones is a natural phenomenon but the best thing that happened is that the smaller snake has managed to escape. "It is alive and has recovered from its initial shock and minor injuries," he said.
Sharma carried the rat snake to the nearby forest and released it.
