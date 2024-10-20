ETV Bharat / state

Video: Small Rat Snake Being Swallowed By 6-Ft-Long Reptile In Kota, Survives, Released Into Forest

Kota: In a scary video that surfaced recently, a large snake is seen devouring a small reptile. Upon hearing a commotion, it escapes into a hole after spitting out the small snake, which was still alive. A snake-catcher later rescues the small snake and releases it into the nearby forest.

The incident occurred near Kishorpura Forest Office in Rajasthan's Kota district. There has been several incidents of snakes entering into villages from adjoining forest areas in the district.

In one such incident, a six-foot-long snake was spotted swallowing a three-foot-long rat snake. The video shows the bottom part of the small rat snake protruding from the snake's mouth. The big snake is seen moving its jaws around the rat snake, swallowing it slowly, bit by bit, while the latter is seen struggling to free itself from the clutches of its predator.

The bone-chilling act continues for several seconds and finally, the commotion led the snake to release the rat snake while it escaped into a hole.