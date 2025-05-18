Victims Of Cyberbullying Suffer From Mental Illnesses, Even Attempt Suicide: Expert

Ludhiana: As the use of the internet is increasing, people often discuss political, religious and other issues along with social issues on social media. On the other hand, cyberbullying is in a lot of discussion these days.
Whether it is the conflict between India and Pakistan, or trolling someone on social media, cyberbullying has expanded its tentacles everywhere. With the increasing use of internet, the general public is joining online discussions on political, religious and social issues, eventually landing into a wide variety of problems associated with cyberbullying.
Often, people become victims of cybercrimes, which later make them suffer from mental illnesses. In some cases, people even go so far as to give up their lives, which is very important to avoid. This abetment to suicide is also a cybercrime, and a complaint can be made to the cyber police in this regard.
After the Pahalgam terror attack, when Himanshi Narwal, wife of Navy officer Shaheed Vijay Narwal, appealed to people on social media not to link it with any religion, people started cyberbullying. Referring to this instance, psychiatrist Dr. Rupesh Chaudhary says that there are dozens of such cases, and, in one case, a girl was cyberbullied by using her picture which was edited with AI. She attempted suicide after she was even blackmailed. Later, she took the help of the police.
Cyber blackmailers
In another case, a middle-aged man was also blackmailed by accusing him of searching for some child pornography on social media. People first become victims of cyberbullying and then they get overwhelmed by mental illnesses. They live under so much stress that they do not think before taking any wrong step.
Dr. Rupesh Chaudhary says that people need to be aware of this, and if you are under any kind of pressure, then you should definitely seek medical help along with the help of the police. These problems are arising on gaming platforms.
Because of cyberbullying and other problems, you need to take care of your health and be careful of social media. We should use social media carefully as it has many limitations, Dr. Rupesh. If you encounter any problems on social media, then definitely share them with your family and talk to your friends. If required, the help of the police should also be taken, he said.
Call cyber helpline and get help:
Dr Rupesh said that if someone is a victim of cyberbullying, he tries to keep himself alone, avoids going to school or any other work, and consumes drugs more. Due to this, he trusts less and becomes more prone to mental illness. He spends less time with his family members.
What is cyberbullying?
Spreading lies and uploading embarrassing pictures or videos on social media. Sending messages with offensive or vulgar language, sending pictures or videos on messaging platforms.
Creating fake accounts on social media using someone's picture and sending wrong messages or posts to others. Sexual harassment using generative AI tools, posting fake pictures and videos on social media. Effects of cyberbullying include mentally feeling ashamed, sad, stupid, scared or angry. Mentally avoiding the subjects you are interested in. Physically feeling tired, sleepless, and having headaches or stomach aches.
