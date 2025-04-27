ETV Bharat / state

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Stresses Role Of Agriculture In Achieving $30 Trillion Economy Target

Coimbatore: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasised the critical role of the agriculture sector in achieving the country's goal of becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047. Addressing students, teachers, entrepreneurs, women start-ups and agricultural producer organisations at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) in Coimbatore, he urged corporates to invest in agriculture-related research to strengthen the sector's growth.

Highlighting the government's initiatives, he noted that schemes like the Prime Minister’s Kisan Financial Assistance Scheme are directly benefiting farmers and encouraging the development of the farming community. He underscored the importance of universities and research institutions in advancing India's agricultural progress.

The seminar titled 'Agricultural Education, Innovation and Strengthening Entrepreneurship for a Victorious India' was held at the Convocation Hall of TNAU. Tamil Nadu Governor and Chancellor of the University, RN Ravi, Tamil Nadu Minister Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, and other dignitaries also participated. Dr. Tamil Vendan, Registrar and Acting Vice Chancellor of TNAU, delivered the welcome address.