ETV Bharat / state

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Stresses Role Of Agriculture In Achieving $30 Trillion Economy Target

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar highlighted agriculture’s vital role in the country's $30 trillion economy goal by 2047 and urged corporates to invest in agriculture-related research.

ss
Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University in Coimbatore. (ETV Bharat)
author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : April 27, 2025 at 9:46 PM IST

1 Min Read

Coimbatore: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasised the critical role of the agriculture sector in achieving the country's goal of becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047. Addressing students, teachers, entrepreneurs, women start-ups and agricultural producer organisations at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) in Coimbatore, he urged corporates to invest in agriculture-related research to strengthen the sector's growth.

Highlighting the government's initiatives, he noted that schemes like the Prime Minister’s Kisan Financial Assistance Scheme are directly benefiting farmers and encouraging the development of the farming community. He underscored the importance of universities and research institutions in advancing India's agricultural progress.

The seminar titled 'Agricultural Education, Innovation and Strengthening Entrepreneurship for a Victorious India' was held at the Convocation Hall of TNAU. Tamil Nadu Governor and Chancellor of the University, RN Ravi, Tamil Nadu Minister Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, and other dignitaries also participated. Dr. Tamil Vendan, Registrar and Acting Vice Chancellor of TNAU, delivered the welcome address.

Before the seminar, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar planted saplings at the TNAU campus under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative in memory of their late mothers, Kesari Devi and Bhagavathy Devi.

Later, the Vice President visited the halls of the Directorate of Agricultural Universities and start-up companies, where he interacted with directors, heads of departments, and entrepreneurs. A group photo was also taken to mark the occasion.

Read more: Tamil Nadu The Cradle Of Modern Education, Says VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

Coimbatore: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar emphasised the critical role of the agriculture sector in achieving the country's goal of becoming a $30 trillion economy by 2047. Addressing students, teachers, entrepreneurs, women start-ups and agricultural producer organisations at Tamil Nadu Agricultural University (TNAU) in Coimbatore, he urged corporates to invest in agriculture-related research to strengthen the sector's growth.

Highlighting the government's initiatives, he noted that schemes like the Prime Minister’s Kisan Financial Assistance Scheme are directly benefiting farmers and encouraging the development of the farming community. He underscored the importance of universities and research institutions in advancing India's agricultural progress.

The seminar titled 'Agricultural Education, Innovation and Strengthening Entrepreneurship for a Victorious India' was held at the Convocation Hall of TNAU. Tamil Nadu Governor and Chancellor of the University, RN Ravi, Tamil Nadu Minister Kayalvizhi Selvaraj, and other dignitaries also participated. Dr. Tamil Vendan, Registrar and Acting Vice Chancellor of TNAU, delivered the welcome address.

Before the seminar, Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar and Dr. Sudesh Dhankhar planted saplings at the TNAU campus under the 'Ek Ped Maa Ke Naam' initiative in memory of their late mothers, Kesari Devi and Bhagavathy Devi.

Later, the Vice President visited the halls of the Directorate of Agricultural Universities and start-up companies, where he interacted with directors, heads of departments, and entrepreneurs. A group photo was also taken to mark the occasion.

Read more: Tamil Nadu The Cradle Of Modern Education, Says VP Jagdeep Dhankhar

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

VICE PRESIDENT JAGDEEP DHANKHARROLE OF AGRICULTURE30 TRILLION ECONOMY TARGETACHIEVING 30 TRILLION TARGET

Quick Links / Policies

For any inquiries, please reach us at contactus@etvbharat.com

Featured

When 204 Peacocks Rush To One Call: A Youngster Keeps Promise He Made To His Grandfather On Deathbed Years Ago

Why CoBRA Commandos Are Heading to Kashmir for the First Time: 10 Points

Pearls Not From Oysters, But Plants: A Karnal Farmer's Love's Labour Yields Prized Gems

Book Review | 'The Kashmir Shawl' By Rosie Thomas Is An Epic Tale Of Romance, Secrets And War Spanning Decades

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.