Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar Offers Prayers At Tarapith Temple In West Bengal

Tarapith: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar prayed for "world peace" by offering prayers at Tarapith Shaktipeeth temple in West Bengal's Birbhum district on Friday.

Dhankhar, who is on a one-day tour of West Bengal, landed at Panagarh and reached Air Force base at Sunichua in Jharkhand by a helicopter. After this, he reached Tarapith temple by road. Here, he offered prayers along with his wife, Sudesh Dhankhar.

"We are overwhelmed and feel blessed after visiting the temple. We prayed for the welfare of the country. Our religious places are a source of inspiration. It is our responsibility to carry forward and preserve our culture. I prayed for world peace," Dhankhar said after offering prayers at the temple.

In view of the Vice President's visit, the entire temple premises have been wrapped under tight security by Birbhum SP Amandeep Singh.

Amitkumar Chatterjee, priest of Tarapith temple, said, "The Vice President performed the puja for the welfare of the countrymen. The couple offered fruits, sweets and clothes to the deity. He was in the sanctum sanctorum for five to seven minutes."

After visiting Tarapith temple, Dhankhar left for Panagarh by helicopter and then headed for Dum Dum Airport in Kolkata by special plane.

Dhankhar will address the closing ceremony of the 150th birth anniversary celebrations of Gaudiya Misson's founder Acharya Srila Bhakti Saraswati Goswami Prabhupad in Kolkata's Science City.

Dhankhar served as Governor of West Bengal from July 30, 2019 to July 18, 2022. He was also the Rector of Visva-Bharati and has visited Birbhum several times. After being appointed as the Vice President, this is Dhankhar's first visit to Birbhum and Tarapith temple.