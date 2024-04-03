Vice President Dhankhar moves into new official residence

Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday moved into his new official residence on Church Road near the Parliament House Complex.

New Delhi: Vice President Jagdeep Dhankhar on Wednesday moved into his new official residence on Church Road near the Parliament House Complex. His secretariat has also moved to the 'Vice President's Enclave'.

Till now, the Upa-Rashtrapati Nivas on Maulana Azad Road, adjacent to the Vigyan Bhavan, was the office-residence of successive vice presidents. The vice president is also the chairperson of the Rajya Sabha.

The 'Vice-President's Enclave', which is part of the ambitious Central Vista Redevelopment Project, consists of a residential unit, a secretariat, a medical unit, a conference hall and an auditorium. Adjacent to the enclave are 48 residential units with two-room flats for staff, especially those who stay overnight.

