Vice Chancellor of Nagpur's Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University And His Wife Die In Road Mishap In UP's Mau

Mau: Vice Chancellor of Kavikulguru Kalidas Sanskrit University, Nagpur Prof Hareram Tripathi and his wife died in a road mishap in Mau's Dohrighat on Friday night.

The vehicle carrying Prof Tripathi, his wife and a driver collided with a truck on the highway near Kusum Bazaar. While the couple died in the mishap, the driver of the vehicle escaped with minor injuries. Eyewitnesses said locals pulled out Prof Tripathi, his wife and the driver from the car after the mishap. However, Prof Tripathi and his wife had died by then.

The vehicle was enroute to Deoria from Mau when the mishap occurred. The driver of the vehicle told police that he felt sleepy on the way after which Prof Tripathi asked him to rest and took over the wheels. He said the vehicle was being driven at a high speed when it collided with the truck.

Prof Tripathi was previously the Vice Chancellor of Sampoornanand Sanskrit Vishvidyalaya in Varanasi. Police have sent the bodies to a government hospital for postmortem. Mau Superintendent of Police Elamaran G said the family and relatives of the deceased have been informed of the incident while the injured driver has been admitted to a hospital where his condition is stated to be stable.

Prof Tripathy had teaching experience of 30 years and administrative experience of 26 years. He was Professor and Dean, Faculty of Darshan at Shri Lal Bahadur Shastri National Sanskrit University, New Delhi.