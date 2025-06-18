VIB Arrests Three Bihar Government Officials On Charges Of Bribery

By Dev Raj

Patna: The Vigilance Investigation Bureau (VIB) arrested three Bihar government officials in two separate trap cases while allegedly accepting bribes on Wednesday.

In the first incident, a VIB team caught red-handed Bikramganj Block Education Officer (BEO) Sudhir Kant Sharma and accountant Subhash Kumar working at his office, while accepting bribes of Rs 7,600 and Rs 7,000, respectively.

VIB Director General (DG) Jitendra Singh Gangwar said that the action was taken based on a complaint by one Vidya Bhushan, a teacher at the government middle school at Golpa.

“The teacher had complained that the two officials were demanding a bribe for pay fixation. Our officials verified the complaint and found it to be true, following which an FIR was registered and a trap team led by Deputy Superintendent of Police (DSP) Shyam Babu Prasad was sent to nab the accused,” Gangwar said.

Sudhir and Subhash were caught red-handed while accepting bribes in their respective rooms in the block education office. Both of them would be brought from Bikramganj (Rohtas district) to Patna, and would be produced before the special vigilance court after being questioned by the VIB officials.

In another incident, a VIB team raided the Land Acquisition Office at Sheohar collectorate and arrested a lower division clerk, Vijay Kumar Srivastav, while allegedly accepting a bribe of Rs 70,000.

Vigilance officials said that one Pappu Kumar Tiwary had complained that Vijay was demanding money for the payment of government compensation for land acquisition. A raiding team led by DSP Sujeet Kumar Sagar arrested him while allegedly accepting the bribe at his office. He would be interrogated and later produced in the special vigilance court at Muzaffarpur.

With these cases, the VIB has arrested 38 government officials on charges of bribery in this calendar year.