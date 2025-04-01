VHP Leader Sadhvi Prachi Demanded Formation Of National Men's Commission

Haridwar: Vishwa Hindu Parishad's firebrand leader Sadhvi Prachi, who is often in the news for her statements, has given a big statement about men this time. She appealed to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and Home Minister Amit Shah to form a men's commission for men on the lines of the women's commission.

Sadhvi Prachi said that in the last few years, oppression of men has been seen more than that of women. In such a situation, the country needs a men's commission like the women's commission, she said.

Talking to the media at her ashram in Haridwar, Sadhvi Prachi said that earlier women were harassed, for which the Women's Commission was formed, and women also got protection from it. But now many cases are coming to light from different parts of the country, in which men are being harassed and even killed. Now the time has come to form a Men's Commission to protect men from harassment, she said.

A petition was also filed in the Supreme Court recently regarding this demand. Lawyer Mahesh Kumar Tiwari had filed this petition, seeking guidelines to deal with cases like suicide by married men who are victims of domestic violence. Citing NCRB data published in 2021 on accidental deaths in India, the petition said that 1,64,033 people committed suicide across the country. Of these, 81,063 are married men and 28,680 are married women. It was also revealed that in the year 2021, about 33.2 percent of men had given up their lives due to family problems and 4.8 percent due to marriage-related reasons.