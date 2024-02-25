Vote for those who speak for Hindus in LS polls: VHP chief Alok Kumar

Ayodhya: Working president of Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) Alok Kumar, who reached Ayodhya to participate in the celebrations of Saint Shiromani Ravidas Jayanti, has urged people to vote for candidates who speak for Hindus in the upcoming Lok Sabha polls.

After attending the birth anniversary programme here, Kumar said he considers himself fortunate to be present at the function.

"Today I have come to Ayodhya from Delhi for the meeting of the managing committee of VHP. Before Ram Lalla's darshan, I have come here to pay obeisance to Saint Shiromani Ravidas. It is to be remembered that when the Mughals ruled, it was Saint Shiromani Ravidas who had opposed attacks against Hindu religion," Kumar said.

"He was one of the greatest saints of his time. Whenever the saints were made to undergo tests at the court of the King of Kashi, he always emerged victorious. Everyone picked up his palanquin. We are happy to be here today. Now I will go for the darshan of Ram Lalla," he added.

On demands of building temples in Kashi and Mathura at their "original places", the working president of the VHP said that there is no need for any movement now. "The temples will be constructed as per the orders of the court. VHP will appeal to the people to vote for those who speak for Hindus in the upcoming Lok Sabha elections in 2024," he added.

"I will tell the voters to cast their votes only for those who speak for the Hindus and the country. It is only such candidates who should win. The action plan of Ram Mandir to Ram Rajya will be considered at the meeting in Ayodhya," he added.