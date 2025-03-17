ETV Bharat / state

VHP, Bajrang Dal Warn Of 'Karseva Action' If Aurangzeb's Tomb Is Not Removed, Protest In Pune

VHP and Bajrang Dal submitted a memorandum to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis demanding razing of Aurangzeb's tomb in Maharashtra.

VHP, Bajrang Dal Warn Of 'Karseva' Action If Aurangzeb's Tomb Is Not Removed, Protest In Pune
VHP and Bajrang Dal activists protesting outside collector's office in Pune (ETV Bharat)
By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Mar 17, 2025, 4:33 PM IST

Pune: The Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) and Bajrang Dal protested in front of the district collector's office in Pune, demanding removal of the tomb of Mughal emperor Aurangzeb in Maharashtra.

The VHP and Bajrang Dal leaders also threatened that Aurangzeb's tomb will face the same fate as that of Babri Masjid if the government did not remove it. Babri Masjid in Ayodhya was demolished by karsevaks in 1992.

"Aurangzeb's tomb reminds us of our slavery, subjugation and atrocities. The government should remove Aurangzeb's tomb as soon as possible, otherwise we will take an aggressive stance and do karseva," VHP provincial minister Kishore Chavan said.

Chavan said that protests will be intensified if government fails to act on their demand. "In the first step, a statewide protest is being held to push for removal of Aurangzeb's tomb and if the government does not take any decision then we will have to do karseva. He also said that a memorandum in this regard has been submitted to chief minister Devendra Fadnavis.

On the occasion of Shiv Jayanti, Bajrang Dal and VHP activists gathered outside the offices of tehsildars and district collectors across the state and staged protests by raising loud slogans. Also, the Mughal emperor's banners were torn and effigies were burnt.

