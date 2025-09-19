Vets Remove 90 Kg Plastic From Cow’s Stomach In Telangana's Kodada
The vets led by Dr Pentayya performed a challenging and lengthy surgery on the cow to relieve it of the indigestible waste.
Published : September 19, 2025 at 2:49 PM IST
Kodada: In a rare and challenging medical procedure, doctors at the Kodada Regional Veterinary Hospital successfully removed nearly 90 kg of plastic waste from the stomach of a five-month-old cow.
The cow, owned by a farmer from Kodada town, had been unwell for several days. Its condition worsened despite various medicines and treatments were administered to it. The farmer then took the cow to the regional veterinary hospital where a medical team led by Dr Pentayya immediately diagnosed that the cause of its illness was ingestion of non-biodegradable waste.
After detailed examination, doctors discovered that the animal’s stomach was blocked by large amounts of plastic covers, electrical cables, cloth strips, and other non-digestible waste.
Realizing the severity of the illness, Dr Pentayya and his team performed a five-hour-long surgery on the cow under extremely difficult conditions. Piece by piece, the doctors carefully extracted the harmful material, ultimately removing a shocking 90 kg of waste from the cow’s stomach.
“This was one of the most difficult surgeries we have performed,” said Dr Pentayya. “The cow had consumed massive amounts of plastic, which had accumulated over time. It is a reminder of the dangers of plastic pollution, not just to the environment but also to innocent animals.”
The cow is now recovering under the supervision of veterinary staff. Locals, shocked by the amount of waste recovered from the cow, expressed gratitude to the doctor and his team for saving the animal’s life. They also pointed out the urgent need for awareness campaigns against littering plastic waste in open fields, as cattle often graze and unknowingly consume it.
This incident has once again highlighted the hazards of plastic pollution in rural areas, where cows and other animals suffer silently from ingesting waste discarded carelessly.
