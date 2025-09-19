ETV Bharat / state

Vets Remove 90 Kg Plastic From Cow’s Stomach In Telangana's Kodada

Kodada: In a rare and challenging medical procedure, doctors at the Kodada Regional Veterinary Hospital successfully removed nearly 90 kg of plastic waste from the stomach of a five-month-old cow.

The cow, owned by a farmer from Kodada town, had been unwell for several days. Its condition worsened despite various medicines and treatments were administered to it. The farmer then took the cow to the regional veterinary hospital where a medical team led by Dr Pentayya immediately diagnosed that the cause of its illness was ingestion of non-biodegradable waste.

After detailed examination, doctors discovered that the animal’s stomach was blocked by large amounts of plastic covers, electrical cables, cloth strips, and other non-digestible waste.

Realizing the severity of the illness, Dr Pentayya and his team performed a five-hour-long surgery on the cow under extremely difficult conditions. Piece by piece, the doctors carefully extracted the harmful material, ultimately removing a shocking 90 kg of waste from the cow’s stomach.