Veteran Tribal Leader And Former Rajasthan Minister Nandlal Meena Dies At 79

Nandlal Meena was known as a strong voice of the tribal community and remained active in state politics for more than four decades. (File Photo) ( ETV Bharat )

Pratapgarh: Former minister Nandlal Meena, a prominent tribal leader and one of the longest-serving politicians in Rajasthan, died on Friday while undergoing treatment at a private hospital in Ahmedabad. He was 79.

Meena, born on January 25, 1946, in Ambamata Ka Kheda village of Pratapgarh district, served as a seven-time MLA and was elected once to the Lok Sabha. He was known as a strong voice of the tribal community and remained active in state politics for more than four decades.

His family also has a deep political presence. His wife, Sumitra Devi, served as District Head of Chittorgarh, while his son Hemant Meena is the Revenue Minister in the Rajasthan government. His daughter-in-law has held the post of District Head of Pratapgarh.

Meena’s political career began in 1977 when he was first elected to the Assembly. He went on to represent his constituency in the Sixth to Fourteenth Assemblies. He was elected to the Ninth Lok Sabha from Salumber in 1989 and served until 1991. He also held charge as Minister of State (Independent Charge) in different departments between 1978–80 and 1993–98, and later headed the Tribal Area Development Department from 2007–08 and again from 2013–18.

Within the Assembly and the party, Meena played several roles. He was a member of the Scheduled Tribe Welfare Committee, Privileges Committee, and Parliamentary Consultative Committee, and served on the BJP State Working Committee, Tribal Front, and as State Vice President. During the Janata Party period, he worked as State Vice President of the Janata Yuva Morcha. In the 2013 Assembly elections, he secured 82,452 votes, one of his biggest margins, and in the 1989 Lok Sabha elections, he polled 203,888 votes.