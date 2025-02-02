Veteran TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed Dies, Mamata Offers Condolences

Kolkata: Veteran Trinamool Congress MLA of Kaliganj in Nadia district Nasiruddin Ahmed died of cardiac arrest on Sunday, party sources said.

Ahmed fell sick at his residence at around 11:50 pm on Saturday and was rushed to Palasi Hospital where he died in the early hours of Sunday, they said.

Condoling the death of Ahmed, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a post on X said, "Saddened by the sudden demise of my colleague Nasiruddin Ahmed ( Laal), MLA from Kaliganj, Nadia." Ahmed was popularly known as 'Laal da' in the area.

"A veteran public worker and political representative, he was our trustworthy asset. He was a lawyer and a very good social worker, and I truly valued him," the TMC chairperson said. She offered her condolences to his family, friends and followers.

The lawyer-turned-legislator had been elected to the assembly on TMC ticket for the first time in 2011 and again in 2021.