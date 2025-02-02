ETV Bharat / state

Veteran TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed Dies, Mamata Offers Condolences

Ahmed fell sick at around 11:50 pm on Saturday and was rushed to Palasi Hospital where he died in the early hours of Sunday.

Veteran TMC MLA Nasiruddin Ahmed Dies Mamata Offers Condolences
Trinamool Congress MLA of Kaliganj in Nadia district Nasiruddin Ahmed (x@nasiruddinaitc)
author img

By PTI

Published : Feb 2, 2025, 11:48 AM IST

Kolkata: Veteran Trinamool Congress MLA of Kaliganj in Nadia district Nasiruddin Ahmed died of cardiac arrest on Sunday, party sources said.

Ahmed fell sick at his residence at around 11:50 pm on Saturday and was rushed to Palasi Hospital where he died in the early hours of Sunday, they said.

Condoling the death of Ahmed, Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in a post on X said, "Saddened by the sudden demise of my colleague Nasiruddin Ahmed ( Laal), MLA from Kaliganj, Nadia." Ahmed was popularly known as 'Laal da' in the area.

"A veteran public worker and political representative, he was our trustworthy asset. He was a lawyer and a very good social worker, and I truly valued him," the TMC chairperson said. She offered her condolences to his family, friends and followers.

The lawyer-turned-legislator had been elected to the assembly on TMC ticket for the first time in 2011 and again in 2021.

