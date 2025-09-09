Veteran Planter Bezbaruah's Warning: US Tariff A New Challenge For India's Already Strained Tea Sector
Indian tea exports face 50% US tariff blow and unregulated foreign imports of low quality teas
Published : September 9, 2025 at 2:46 PM IST
Jorhat: Assam's century-old tea industry, once the pride of Indian agriculture and a major contributor to the national economy, is now teetering on the brink of crisis. With unregulated foreign imports flooding the market, falling auction prices and internal policy contradictions, the region's tea growers, especially small-scale producers, are facing unprecedented uncertainty.
To add to the worries, Assam's tea exports have also encountered new international trade obstacles. The United States recently imposed a 50% tariff on Indian tea imports, posing a significant threat to India’s premium tea segment.
Although only 6.8% of Indian tea exports go to the United States, the American market is lucrative and influential in setting global trends. "A tea packet that enters the U.S. at ₹400 is sold for ₹1,800 in retail. If a 50% tariff is applied, those margins vanish-and so does our competitive edge," said Prabhat Bezbaruah, former Chairman of the Tea Board of India and a veteran planter.
He noted that while US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy may have limited immediate impact, current U.S. measures may prove far more damaging over time.
In recent years, teas from Nepal, Kenya, and Sri Lanka have entered the Indian market in large volumes. While international trade is not new to the tea sector, industry experts and growers alike are raising serious concerns about the lack of regulation, quality control, and enforcement of import duties, all of which are destabilizing domestic production.
In an interview with ETV Bharat, Bezbaruah warned about the unchecked influx of low-cost foreign teas. “Teas from Nepal have never undergone any quality verification before entering India. We do not know what substances they contain. Meanwhile, Kenyan and Sri Lankan teas, although not necessarily inferior chemically, are being blended with Assam tea-diluting the quality and reputation of our exports," he said.
What makes the situation more concerning is that many of these imported teas are reportedly entering the country without paying import duties, under the guise of re-export, said Bezbaruah.
However, instead of being shipped out, these teas are being sold in the domestic market, hurting local producers and undercutting prices. "This is not only unethical; it is illegal," Bezbaruah stated. "The market is being flooded with these teas, and our growers are being forced to compete unfairly," he added.
For small tea growers, who rely entirely on raw green leaf sales, the impact has been devastating. The price of raw leaf has sharply declined over the past season, making it nearly impossible for many to break even. “We are producing more, but earning less. The market is saturated, and buyers are using imported teas to drive down our rates,” said a small grower from Upper Assam.
This economic pressure is driving growers to desperate measures, and many now fear that a large portion of Assam’s small tea sector may become unsustainable within the next few years without immediate policy support.
Chemical Regulations Under Review
Another emerging concern in the industry is the potential reintroduction of banned or outdated agro-chemicals. Some stakeholders are reportedly lobbying for older pesticides and chemicals to be allowed back into cultivation-a move Bezbaruah strongly condemns. "If we start using these outdated chemicals again, our teas could be rejected in export markets. The damage would be irreversible,” he warned.
International buyers, particularly in Europe and North America, maintain strict chemical residue standards. Violation of these norms could result in bans, damaging India’s credibility as a tea exporter.
Call for a Unified Auction Platform
While the Tea Auction Centres in Assam have not seen a complete glut of unsold stock, the prices tell a story of declining demand. Leaf Grade teas have seen a price drop of approximately ₹40 per kg. Dust Grade teas have declined by around ₹19 per kg. Government mandates have further complicated the system. According to Bezbaruah, certain tea grades are now compulsorily auctioned even when demand is lacking, resulting in lower out loads and unsold stock.
To counter inefficiencies and pricing volatility, Bezbaruah strongly advocated for the creation of a centralized, single digital auction platform for all Indian teas.
"A single platform would bring all buyers into one marketplace, improve transparency, and ensure fairer prices for producers. Right now, the fragmented system is hurting everyone,” Bezbaruah said.
Adding to market woes, Assam’s tea production has reached record highs this year. The region is expected to surpass last year’s production figure of 1,400 million kg, creating an oversupply in an already saturated market. “Production has gone up by nearly 10%, but consumption has not. This imbalance is driving prices down across the board,” he said.