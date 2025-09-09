ETV Bharat / state

Veteran Planter Bezbaruah's Warning: US Tariff A New Challenge For India's Already Strained Tea Sector

Jorhat: Assam's century-old tea industry, once the pride of Indian agriculture and a major contributor to the national economy, is now teetering on the brink of crisis. With unregulated foreign imports flooding the market, falling auction prices and internal policy contradictions, the region's tea growers, especially small-scale producers, are facing unprecedented uncertainty.

To add to the worries, Assam's tea exports have also encountered new international trade obstacles. The United States recently imposed a 50% tariff on Indian tea imports, posing a significant threat to India’s premium tea segment.

Although only 6.8% of Indian tea exports go to the United States, the American market is lucrative and influential in setting global trends. "A tea packet that enters the U.S. at ₹400 is sold for ₹1,800 in retail. If a 50% tariff is applied, those margins vanish-and so does our competitive edge," said Prabhat Bezbaruah, former Chairman of the Tea Board of India and a veteran planter.

Veteran Planter Prabhat Bezbaruah (ETV Bharat)

He noted that while US President Donald Trump’s tariff policy may have limited immediate impact, current U.S. measures may prove far more damaging over time.

In recent years, teas from Nepal, Kenya, and Sri Lanka have entered the Indian market in large volumes. While international trade is not new to the tea sector, industry experts and growers alike are raising serious concerns about the lack of regulation, quality control, and enforcement of import duties, all of which are destabilizing domestic production.

In an interview with ETV Bharat, Bezbaruah warned about the unchecked influx of low-cost foreign teas. “Teas from Nepal have never undergone any quality verification before entering India. We do not know what substances they contain. Meanwhile, Kenyan and Sri Lankan teas, although not necessarily inferior chemically, are being blended with Assam tea-diluting the quality and reputation of our exports," he said.

Tea leaves after they are plucked (ETV Bharat)

What makes the situation more concerning is that many of these imported teas are reportedly entering the country without paying import duties, under the guise of re-export, said Bezbaruah.