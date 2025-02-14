ETV Bharat / state

Veteran Congress Leader Late Ahmed Patel's Son Faisal Announces Exit From Party

However, Congress said discussions will be held with Faisal and the party high command will decide on what responsibility he would be given.

Faisal Patel, son of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, has decided to quit Congress
File photo of Faisal Patel (ETV Bharat)
Ahmedabad: Faisal Patel, son of veteran Congress leader Ahmed Patel, has decided to quit Congress.

In a post on X, Faisal levelled serious allegations against the Congress and announced to leave the party. This became a topic of discussion and the Congress reacted to it by holding a press conference on Friday. Ahmedabad City Congress Committee President Himmat Singh Patel said, late Ahmed Patel was a respected leader of the country. "His son Faisal too is well respected. He tweeted yesterday that, I want to work in the party but I am not allowed to do so. Of course he is young, he is respected within the party. The party is associated with him, he is associated with the party. He has tweeted this for some reason. We will discuss this. The Congress will not hesitate to protect his honor and the honor of his family. The party high command will decide what responsibility Faisal will be given," he said.

Faisal and his sister Mumtaz have not been given any responsibility within the party till now. Tensions brewed between Faisal and the grand old party when in 2024, Congress ceded the key Gujarat seat, Bharuch, identified with Patel family to Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) for the Lok Sabha elections. Hours after the seat-sharing announcement of Congress and AAP in Gujarat for the Lok Sabha elections, Mumtaz expressed disappointment over the AAP bagging the Bharuch seat.

AHMED PATEL SON LEAVE CONGRESSAHMED PATELGUJARAT CONGRESSFAISAL PATEL

