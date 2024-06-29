Telangana Veteran Congress Leader D Srinivas Passes Away At 76

Hyderabad: Former Andhra Pradesh (undivided) Congress president Dharmapuri Srinivas died here on Saturday, his son and Nizamabad MP D Arvind said. He was 76. Srinivas had been unwell for the past few days, family sources said.

A seasoned political leader with a career spanning decades, Srinivas had navigated through various roles and responsibilities, leaving an indelible mark on Andhra Pradesh and Telangana politics. He was the PCC president during the 2004 and 2009 assembly and general elections. He was also a minister in former Chief Minister YS Rajasekhar Reddy's cabinet. He left Congress and became a BRS Rajya Sabha member from 2016 to 2022 and later rejoined the grand old party.

Chief Minister A Revanth Reddy, Union Minister G Kishan Reddy, Telangana ministers, and senior leaders of the Congress party expressed condolences over his demise. Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu also condoled the death of Srinivas. The chief minister noted that Srinivas worked as a minister and MP, upholding the values he believed in.

"I am anguished by the death of senior Telangana Congress leader and united state's (Andhra Pradesh) former PCC (Congress) president Dharmapuri Srinivas. He left his mark in public service as a minister and MP," said Naidu in a post on 'X'.

The TDP supremo expressed sympathy to Srinivas' family members. Former Andhra Pradesh chief minister and YSRCP chief YS Jagan Mohan Reddy too expressed sorrow over the senior politician's death. Recalling the association Srinivas shared with his late father YS Rajasekhar Reddy, Jagan termed it unforgettable. Several leaders from the southern state also paid tribute to Srinivas.

From Student Leader To Rising Through Congress ranks

Born on September 27, 1948, Srinivas's journey into politics began as a student union leader during his college days at Nizam College. His commitment to public service led him to join the Congress Party, where he quickly rose through the ranks

In 1989, Srinivas won his first electoral mandate as an MLA from the Nizamabad Urban constituency. This victory marked the beginning of a series of electoral successes, as he went on to serve multiple terms in the Andhra Pradesh Legislative Assembly. His tenure as Minister of Rural Development, Information, and Civil Relations from 1989 to 1994 showcased his administrative acumen and commitment to rural development

Srinivas's influence within the Congress Party grew steadily, culminating in his appointment as the President of the Andhra Pradesh Pradesh Congress Committee (PCC) in 1998. During his tenure, he played a pivotal role in the party's alliance with the Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS) in 2004, contributing significantly to the Congress's electoral success and its subsequent governance

Srinivas forged close ties with senior Congress leaders such as Sonia Gandhi and Pranab Mukherjee. His ability to navigate political alliances and maintain relationships with leaders across different factions earned him respect and influence within the party.

Following the formation of Telangana state, Srinivas served as the Leader of the Opposition in the Legislative Council. However, his dissatisfaction with the party's decisions led him to resign from Congress and briefly join another political outfit. His departure was short-lived, as he later reconciled with the Congress leadership and returned to the party fold.

In addition to his legislative roles, Srinivas also represented Telangana in the Rajya Sabha from 2016 to 2022, where he continued to advocate for the interests of his constituents and the state. (With Agency inputs)