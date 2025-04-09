Veteran Cong Leader Kumari Ananthan Passes Away at 91

Chennai: Senior Congress leader, noted Gandhian and literary figure Kumari Ananthan passed away at a private hospital in Chennai in the early hours of Wednesday. He was 91. He was hospitalised at Vadapalani due to age-related issues and breathed his last at 12:15 am.
Born on March 19, 1933, in Agasteeswaram in Kanyakumari district, to freedom fighter Arikrishna Nadar and Thangammal, Ananthan, was the eldest son of the family. A respected stalwart in Tamil Nadu politics, he was closely associated with former Chief Minister Kamarajar and dedicated his life to public service through the Congress movement.
A four-time Member of the Legislative Assembly and one-time Member of Parliament representing Nagercoil constituency, Ananthan had served as the president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee. In recognition of his contributions to Tamil and public life, he was honoured by the Tamil Nadu government with the prestigious Thagaisal Thamizhar award in 2024.
Significantly, he holds the distinction of being the first person to raise a question in Tamil in the Parliament, marking a historic moment for Tamil linguistic pride at the national level.
An unwavering Gandhian, he wore only khadi throughout his life and remained committed to Tamil, nationalism and the ideals of truth and simplicity. His daughter, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, senior BJP leader and former Governor of Telangana, paid tribute, saying, “He lived his life rooted in Tamil, Gandhism, and nationalism. He often said being a follower of Kamarajar was his proudest identity.”
His mortal remains have been placed at Dr Tamilisai’s residence in Saligramam, Chennai, for public homage. Several political leaders, well-wishers, and members of the public are arriving here to pay their respects.
Tamil Nadu Chief Minister MK Stalin paid his last respects to the late leader. Lauding Ananthan’s decades-long commitment to the Congress movement and Tamil society, Stalin said, “He established the right to speak in Tamil in Parliament, an act that even former CM Kalaignar Karunanidhi lauded as revolutionary. He lived and breathed Tamil. His legacy will remain forever in our hearts.”
Stalin also announced that Kumari Ananthan’s funeral will be held with full State Honours, acknowledging his immense contribution to the political and literary landscape of Tamil Nadu.
The funeral procession is scheduled at 5 pm in the Virugambakkam crematorium in Chennai.
Ananthan is survived by four daughters and a son. His wife Krishnakumari passed away a few years back.
Tamilisai wrote in her tribute, “I don't speak because I learnt Tamil; I speak because Tamil gave birth to me. Go in peace, Appa. We will fulfill the dreams you had for the people of Tamil Nadu.”