Veteran Cong Leader Kumari Ananthan Passes Away at 91

Chennai: Senior Congress leader, noted Gandhian and literary figure Kumari Ananthan passed away at a private hospital in Chennai in the early hours of Wednesday. He was 91. He was hospitalised at Vadapalani due to age-related issues and breathed his last at 12:15 am.

Born on March 19, 1933, in Agasteeswaram in Kanyakumari district, to freedom fighter Arikrishna Nadar and Thangammal, Ananthan, was the eldest son of the family. A respected stalwart in Tamil Nadu politics, he was closely associated with former Chief Minister Kamarajar and dedicated his life to public service through the Congress movement.

A four-time Member of the Legislative Assembly and one-time Member of Parliament representing Nagercoil constituency, Ananthan had served as the president of Tamil Nadu Congress Committee. In recognition of his contributions to Tamil and public life, he was honoured by the Tamil Nadu government with the prestigious Thagaisal Thamizhar award in 2024.

Politicians, well-wishers and common people pay their last respects (ETV Bharat)

Significantly, he holds the distinction of being the first person to raise a question in Tamil in the Parliament, marking a historic moment for Tamil linguistic pride at the national level.

An unwavering Gandhian, he wore only khadi throughout his life and remained committed to Tamil, nationalism and the ideals of truth and simplicity. His daughter, Dr Tamilisai Soundararajan, senior BJP leader and former Governor of Telangana, paid tribute, saying, “He lived his life rooted in Tamil, Gandhism, and nationalism. He often said being a follower of Kamarajar was his proudest identity.”