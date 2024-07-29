ETV Bharat / state

Veteran Cong Leader, Former MP Minister Arif Aqueel Passes Away

By PTI

Published : Jul 29, 2024, 10:18 AM IST

Arif Aqueel, who served as a Congress MLA for several terms and held ministria; roles in Madhya Pradesh, passed away in Bhopal. Both formers Chief Ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath mourned his passing, reflecting on his significant contributions to the party.

Arif Aqueel, who served as a Congress MLA for several terms and held ministria; roles in Madhya Pradesh, passed away in Bhopal. Both formers Chief Ministers Digvijaya Singh and Kamal Nath mourned his passing, reflecting on his significant contributions to the party.
Arif Aqueel (ETV Bharat)

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh): Former Madhya Pradesh minister and senior Congress leader Arif Aqueel passed away on Monday at the age of 72 in a private hospital in Bhopal after prolonged illness, family sources said.

Aqueel, who was elected from Bhopal North assembly seat six times in his long political career, is survived by his wife, three sons and one daughter.

He won as an Independent MLA for the first time in 1990 and later joined the Congress. He emerged victorious from Bhopal North seat in the 1998, 2003, 2008, 2013 and 2018 assembly polls. However, he lost the polls from Bhopal North in 1993 as a Janata Dal supported candidate.

He was a prominent Muslim face of the party and was cabinet minister in the Congress governments led by Digvijaya Singh (1996-2003) and Kamal Nath (2018-2020). Both Singh and Nath expressed grief at the death of Aqueel.

