Veteran BJD Leader And Nuapada MLA Rajendra Dholakia Passes Away
Dholakia was undergoing treatment for kidney related ailments at a private hospital in Chennai.
Published : September 8, 2025 at 3:18 PM IST
Nuapada: Senior BJD leader and Nuapada MLA Rajendra Dholakia passed away while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at a private hospital in Chennai on Monday. He was 68.
Dholakia has undergone a bone marrow transplant a few days back. He began his political career as an independent candidate and was first elected to the Odisha Assembly in 2004. He later joined the BJD and won three more terms in 2009, 2019, and most recently in 2024.
During former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's government, Dholakia served as Minister of Planning and Coordination. He was known for his grassroots initiatives in Nuapada, including promoting social welfare measures such as community weddings and programmes aimed at improving rural livelihoods.
According to reports, Dholakia’s mortal remains will be flown to Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Arrangements have been made to place his body at the Odisha Legislative Assembly so that leaders, colleagues, and the public can pay their last respects.
ନୂଆପଡ଼ା ବିଧାୟକ ତଥା ପୂର୍ବତନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରାଜେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଢ଼ୋଲକିଆଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ଅତ୍ୟନ୍ତ ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଶୋକସନ୍ତପ୍ତ ପରିବାର ପ୍ରତି ମୋର ସମବେଦନା ଜଣାଇବା ସହ ଦିବଙ୍ଗତ ଆତ୍ମାଙ୍କ ଶାନ୍ତି ପାଇଁ ମହାପ୍ରଭୁ ଶ୍ରୀଜଗନ୍ନାଥଙ୍କ ନିକଟରେ ପ୍ରାର୍ଥନା କରୁଛି। ଓଁ ଶାନ୍ତି 🙏— Mohan Charan Majhi (@MohanMOdisha) September 8, 2025
In a post on X, Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi expressed his grief at the passing of Dholakia. "Deeply saddened to learn about the demise of the new MLA and former minister Rajendra Dholakia. I convey my condolences to the bereaved family and pray to Lord Shri Jagannath for the peaceful soul of the departed. Om Shanti," he wrote.
ବିଜୁ ଜନତା ଦଳର ବରିଷ୍ଠ ରାଜନେତା, ନୂଆପଡ଼ାର ବିଧାୟକ ତଥା ପୂର୍ବତନ ମନ୍ତ୍ରୀ ରାଜେନ୍ଦ୍ର ଢୋଲକିଆଙ୍କ ଦେହାନ୍ତ ବିଷୟରେ ଜାଣି ମୁଁ ଗଭୀର ଦୁଃଖିତ। ଦଳର ସଙ୍ଗଠନକୁ ମଜଭୁତ କରିବା ସହ ଲୋକଙ୍କ ହକ୍ ପାଇଁ ସ୍ୱର ଉଠାଇବାରେ ସେ ସବୁବେଳେ ଆଗରେ ଥିଲେ। ତାଙ୍କ ବିୟୋଗ ଦଳ ପାଇଁ ଏକ ଅପୂରଣୀୟ କ୍ଷତି। ଜନସେବାରେ ତାଙ୍କର କାର୍ଯ୍ୟ ସବୁବେଳେ ସ୍ମରଣୀୟ…— Naveen Patnaik (@Naveen_Odisha) September 8, 2025
BJD Supremo Naveen Patnaik stated that Dholakia was always at the forefront in strengthening the party's organisation and raising his voice for the rights of the people. In a post on X, he wrote, "His passing is an irreparable loss for the party. His contributions to public service will always remain memorable. I pray for the eternal peace of his departed soul and express my condolences to the bereaved family members."
Deeply saddened by the passing of Shri Rajendra Dholakia Ji, former Minister and four-time MLA from Nuapada. A towering figure in Odisha’s public life, his legacy is defined by unwavering service, grassroots leadership, and a profound commitment to the people of western Odisha.…— Kanak Vardhan Singh Deo (Modiji Ka Parivar) (@KVSinghDeo1) September 8, 2025
Knowns as a calm personality, Dholakia had organised mass marriages and eye donation camps in Nuapada.
