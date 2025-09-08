ETV Bharat / state

Veteran BJD Leader And Nuapada MLA Rajendra Dholakia Passes Away

Nuapada: Senior BJD leader and Nuapada MLA Rajendra Dholakia passed away while undergoing treatment for kidney-related ailments at a private hospital in Chennai on Monday. He was 68.

Dholakia has undergone a bone marrow transplant a few days back. He began his political career as an independent candidate and was first elected to the Odisha Assembly in 2004. He later joined the BJD and won three more terms in 2009, 2019, and most recently in 2024.

During former Chief Minister Naveen Patnaik's government, Dholakia served as Minister of Planning and Coordination. He was known for his grassroots initiatives in Nuapada, including promoting social welfare measures such as community weddings and programmes aimed at improving rural livelihoods.

According to reports, Dholakia’s mortal remains will be flown to Bhubaneswar on Tuesday. Arrangements have been made to place his body at the Odisha Legislative Assembly so that leaders, colleagues, and the public can pay their last respects.