'Very Touched:' Odisha Tribal Woman Sends Rs 100 To Convey Thanks To PM Modi

New Delhi: Blessings from 'Nari Shakti' inspired him to keep working to build a 'Viksit Bharat', Prime Minister Narendra Modi said responding to a heartfelt gesture of a tribal woman in Odisha, who handed over Rs 100 to BJP leader to "convey thanks" to PM Modi. The PM Modi's reaction came after the BJP vice president Baijayant Jay Panda's post on X in which he shared that during the party's membership drive in Odisha's Sundargarh district on Friday, he met the tribal woman who insisted on giving the money to Panda to "convey thanks" to PM for his efforts.



"This Adivasi lady insisted on giving me Rs 100 to 'convey thanks' to PM Narendra Modi. She brushed aside my demurrals & explanations that it wasn't necessary, & simply would not take no for an answer until I finally relented," the five-time MP said in his post, sharing pictures.



"This is a reflection of the transformation that Odisha & Bharat is experiencing," he added. PM Modi responded in a post on X, "Very touched by this affection. I bow to our Nari Shakti for always blessing me. Their blessings inspire me to keep working to build a Viksit Bharat."



Notably, the BJP ended the 24-year-old rule of Naveen Patnaik-led Biju Janata Dal (BJD) in Odisha after securing 78 seats in the 147-seat assembly in the 2024 state elections held simultaneously with Lok Sabha polls.



The BJD secured 51 seats way behind the majority mark of 74 while the Congress secured just 14 seats. In the 2024 Lok Sabha polls also BJP performed well by securing 20 out of the 21 parliamentary seats of the state while the Congress got just one and BJD drew blank.

