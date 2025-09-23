ETV Bharat / state

Very Heavy Rain Paralyses Normal Life In Kolkata; Parts Of City Inundated

IMD said Heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Purba and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Bankura districts thereafter till Wednesday.

Vehicles wade through a waterlogged street during heavy rainfall in Kolkata on Saturday, July 19, 2025.
Vehicles wade through a waterlogged street during heavy rainfall in Kolkata on Saturday, July 19, 2025. (IANS)
author img

By PTI

Published : September 23, 2025 at 7:48 AM IST

1 Min Read
Choose ETV Bharat

Kolkata: Very heavy showers overnight threw life out of gear in Kolkata and its surrounding areas on Tuesday, with several places inundated under knee-deep water and traffic paralysed. Water entered many houses and residential complexes in the city as roads went underwater owing to the overnight rain that started past midnight.

The city is bracing for more downpour as the India Meteorological Department (IMD) said that a low-pressure area over the northeast Bay of Bengal is likely to bring heavy rain in several south Bengal districts.

The intensity of rain was higher in the southern and eastern parts of the city, with Garia Kamdahari recording 332 mm of rain in just a few hours, followed by Jodhpur Park at 285 mm, the Kolkata Municipal Corporation (KMC) said. Kalighat recorded 280 mm of rain, Topsia 275 mm, Ballygunge 264 mm, while Thantania in north Kolkata received 195 mm of rain.

A low-pressure area has formed over the northeast Bay of Bengal and is likely to move northwestwards, bringing widespread light to moderate rain with isolated heavy to very heavy downpour over some districts of south Bengal, the IMD said.

The IMD said heavy rainfall is likely to occur in Purba Medinipur and Paschim Medinipur, South 24 Parganas, Jhargram and Bankura districts of South Bengal till Wednesday. It said that another fresh low-pressure area is likely to form over the east-central and adjoining north Bay of Bengal around September 25.

Read More

Torrential Rains Lash Bengaluru, State On High Alert As Monsoon Rains Intensify Across Karnataka

For All Latest Updates

TAGGED:

HEAVY RAIN IN KOLKATAKOLKATA RAINSKOLKATA RAIN TODAYKOLKATA RAIN NEWSKOLKATA

Quick Links / Policies

Editor's Pick

School Dropout Turns Scrap Material Into Game Changer Innovation For Apple Growers Of Kashmir

Proposed Trade Talks with USA and EU: What Should Be India's Stand On Agriculture Produce Trade

How Women In Politics Are Still Excluded From India's POSH Act And Left Vulnerable To Sexual Harassment

Interview | Gaganyaan, Hydrogen Propulsion, Cryogenic Breakthroughs: ISRO Chief Shares India's Space Vision

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2025 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.