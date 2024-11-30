ETV Bharat / state

Verdict With Humanity: Court Compensates Pregnant Girl Refused By Perpetrator

The accused, who gained her trust by professing love, got away scot-free as the 17-year-old orphan victim and her grandmother failed to testify against him.

Representational Image (ETV Bharat)
Warangal: The Warangal District POCSO Court, in a recent verdict, showed a gesture of humanity despite dismissing a rape case due to the lack of evidence. Judge Manisha Shravan Unnam ordered the government to provide Rs. three lakh as compensation to the victim.

According to the prosecution, a 17-year-old girl, who lost her parents and lives with her grandmother, was introduced to a young man from the Rajanna Siricilla district through a friend. He gained her trust by professing love and promising marriage and subsequently establishing physical intimacy with her. In the aftermath, the girl conceived, but when she informed him, he denied entering into any relationship with her.

The distraught girl approached the police, who filed a case against the person. However, during the trial, the girl and her grandmother did not testify against him, leading to the dismissal of the case.

Despite the lack of evidence, Judge Unnam showed compassion by ordering the District Legal Services Authority to provide Rs. three lakh as compensation to the victim from the government exchequer, considering the mental and physical torment she had to undergo.

In a related development, a Kerala court has awarded 141-year rigorous incarceration and a fine of Rs 7.85 lakh to a man for serially raping his twelve-year-old stepdaughter for three years. Both the convict and the victim are natives of Tamil Nadu.

The Manjeri Special POCSO Court Judge A M Ashraf pronounced the verdict. The fine imposed on the accused will be handed over to the minor victim, the judge said.

