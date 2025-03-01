ETV Bharat / state

Kerala Mass Murder: Family Had No Big Financial Problems, Says Accused's Father

Thiruvananthapuram: The father of the 23-year-old man who killed five persons, including his brother and girlfriend, on Saturday said that the family did not have any big financial problems.

The police on Friday had said that financial liabilities were suspected to be the motive behind the gruesome mass murder at Venjaramoodu near here recently.

The accused's father, who returned from abroad a day ago, told reporters that "we did not have any big financial liabilities".

"It was not an issue in our family," he added.

He also said that he did not know what led to the killings and that the police would have to investigate that aspect.

Police had said that the family of the accused, Afan, had a debt of over Rs 65 lakh and that it was somewhat clear in the investigation till now that the financial problems pushed him to commit the murders.