Venjarammoodu Mass Murder: Accused Harboured Grudge Against Grandmother

Afan said he killed his girlfriend Farsana after she questioned him on the consequences of his actions.

In a significant development in the Venjarammoodu mass murder case, more details have emerged from the statement of the accused, Afan who was arrested from a hospital by police on Thursday
File photo of Afan (ETV Bharat)
As per the statement taken by Pangod police, Afan informed his girlfriend, Farsana of his intention to kill his grandmother Salma Beevi who he said had been blaming his mother for the family's financial struggles. In his statement, Afan explained that Farsana had asked how they could live once the murders were exposed, prompting him to strike her with a hammer while she was sitting in a chair. Afaan also mentioned that while he had no intention of killing Latheef's wife, Shahida, her eliminated her after she threatened to spill the beans on Latheef's murder.

Meanwhile, Afan's father, Abdul Rahim, arrived in Thiruvananthapuram on Friday from Dammam, Saudi Arabia. He visited his wife, Shemi, who was critically injured and is expected to visit the Pangode residence of his mother on Saturday. A team led by Nedumangad DySP Manju Lal is expected to reach the private medical college where Shemi is undergoing treatment to record her statement. The police will also record Rahim's statement. The authorities are now focusing on Afan's claim that financial debt was a key reason that drove him to commit the murders.

Pangode police had arrested Afan from the hospital where he was undergoing treatment after he had ingested a poisonous substance. The doctors informed the investigating team that Afan's health condition is stable following which he was arrested. The hospital authorities said two tests were conducted to verify presence of poison in Afan's body with the second confirming a slight trace of toxins. Afan's hair, blood and urine samples were collected to check for drug use.

