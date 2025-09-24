ETV Bharat / state

Vellore Construction Worker Dies Of Rabies; Family Neglected Dog Bite

Vellore: A construction worker died of rabies after being bitten by a stray dog in the Varadalampattu village of Tamil Nadu's Vellore.

Karunanidhi (55) went to a ration shop at around 1 pm on September 5, and the dog attacked him when he was returning. When he informed his family about the incident, they said to had ignored the dog bite and didn't seek proper medical treatment. His condition deteriorated over the days, and the site of the bite became painful and swollen.

Karunanidhi was admitted to the Adukkamparai Government Hospital on September 21. However, he stopped responding to treatment on September 23 and succumbed to the injury on the night of September 23.

A case has been registered by the Veppanguppam police, who have launched an investigation. Doctors said Karunanidhi died of rabies because he did not receive proper treatment immediately after the bite.