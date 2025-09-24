Vellore Construction Worker Dies Of Rabies; Family Neglected Dog Bite
Karunanidhi (55) was admitted to the Adukkamparai Government Hospital on September 21 and stopped responding to treatment before succumbing to the injury two days later.
Vellore: A construction worker died of rabies after being bitten by a stray dog in the Varadalampattu village of Tamil Nadu's Vellore.
Karunanidhi (55) went to a ration shop at around 1 pm on September 5, and the dog attacked him when he was returning. When he informed his family about the incident, they said to had ignored the dog bite and didn't seek proper medical treatment. His condition deteriorated over the days, and the site of the bite became painful and swollen.
Karunanidhi was admitted to the Adukkamparai Government Hospital on September 21. However, he stopped responding to treatment on September 23 and succumbed to the injury on the night of September 23.
A case has been registered by the Veppanguppam police, who have launched an investigation. Doctors said Karunanidhi died of rabies because he did not receive proper treatment immediately after the bite.
Rabies virus, which is spread by dog-like animals, attacks the brain and nervous system very quickly and can kill the patient within a few days. Doctors have warned that in bite cases, one should immediately approach the hospital and take anti-rabies vaccine (ARV) and immunoglobulin treatments, as delaying treatment can be life-threatening.
Health authorities in Tamil Nadu have expressed concern over the rising number of dog bite cases and warned that incomplete vaccination could increase the risk of rabies infection. According to official data, 3,19,432 people were bitten by dogs in 2021, leading to 19 rabies-related deaths. The number went up to 3,64,435 in 2022, with 28 deaths and climbed further to 4,41,804, with 18 deaths recorded in 2023.
The Department of Public Health and Disease Prevention has reported that more than 3.6 lakh people have already been bitten by dogs in 2025, of which 22 have died of rabies. Medical experts say common symptoms of rabies appear within three weeks to three months and include fear of water, light, and strong wind, along with breathing difficulties and memory loss.
