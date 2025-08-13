Vehicles Torched, Many Injured In Violent Clash In Nuh On Haryana-Rajasthan Border

Nuh: Palpable tension prevailed on the Haryana-Rajasthan border area on Tuesday after a violent clash broke out between people of two communities, causing injuries to several persons. Multiple vehicles were set ablaze as the two groups clashed on the streets.

According to police sources, following a minor dispute over parking of a vehicle, situation escalated into violent confrontation between people of two communities from Mundaka village in Haryana's Nuh district and Hajipur village in Rajasthan, triggering panic in the region.

As people resorted to stone pelting and vandalism, at least three people from one side have been reported injured, while injuries from the other side is yet to be ascertained. Several vehicles were badly damaged or completely destroyed in the arson. The violence also led to heavy traffic jam in the area, sources said.

Police personnel deployed after violent clash breaks out in Nuh (ETV Bharat)

Receiving information, police teams from Haryana and Rajasthan rushed to the spot to take stock of the situation. The teams eventually managed to clear the traffic jam and prevented the situation from further escalation.

In some videos which have gone viral after the incident, dozens of youths were seen clashing on the streets. Additional police forces have been deployed in the area to prevent any further untoward incident.

While there has been no official statement from police officials of either states, local administration has appealed to the people to maintain peace. Currently, situation has been brought under control.