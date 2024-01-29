250 Vehicles Burnt to Ashes as Blaze Guts Police Warehouse in Delhi

New Delhi: Nearly 250 vehicles were burnt to ashes after a massive fire broke out in the police warehouse in Wazirabad area of Delhi on Sunday night, sources said. Sources said that the fire broke out at the warehouse and within no time, engulfed the vehicles which included cars, motorcycles, scooters etc.

An official said that the fire control room was informed about the fire around 12:15 midnight. Soon after receiving the information, about half a dozen fire extinguishing vehicles from different fire stations reached the spot and started extinguishing the fire. After about four hours of hectic efforts, the fire in the warehouse was brought under control.

However, before the flames were extinguished, nearly 250 hundred vehicles were burnt to ashes in the fire, causing a loss worth lakhs. Confirming the matter, Fire Director Atul Garg said that the cause of the fire has not been known yet. He said that after receiving information about the incident, fire tenders were immediately dispatched from different fire stations even as many fire officers were also rushed to the spot.

There were around 500 vehicles in this warehouse, out of which about half of the vehicles were caught in the fire, he said. According to the information received from the control room, a team of more than 30 fire personnel including Assistant Division Officer Deepak Hooda, Station Officer Anoop were deployed to extinguish the fire late in the night.

There were no immediate reports about any casualty in the incident. At present the local police are investigating the matter.