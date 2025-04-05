ETV Bharat / state

Vehicle Ferrying People To Amit Shah's Dantewada Event Overturns; 30 Injured, 6 Critical

A mini goods carrier ferrying people to Amit Shah's event in Dantewada overturned on Saturday, injuring at least 30 people.

Union Home Minister Amit Shah and Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Vishnu Deo Sai being garlanded during the closing ceremony
Published : April 5, 2025

Dantewada: At least 30 persons were injured, six of them critically, after a mini goods carrier ferrying them to a public event of Union Home Minister Amit Shah in Chhattisgarh's Dantewada overturned on Saturday, a police official said.

The incident took place near Palnar under Kuakonda police station limits when the vehicle was on its way from Potali, a Naxal-affected village, the official added.

"The driver apparently lost control of the vehicle and it overturned. At least 30 people are injured. Of these, six are critical. Some of the injured have been admitted to Kuakonda health centre and others to the district hospital. The incident is being probed," he said.

Shah addressed the closing ceremony of the 'Bastar Pandum' festival, a cultural event organised by the Chhattisgarh government, at a school ground here this afternoon.

