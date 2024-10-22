Veggie Prices Skyrocket In Odisha Ahead of Cyclone, Consumers Worried

Cuttack : With the impending cyclone and the start of the Kartik month, prices of essential vegetables in markets have surged drastically, leaving consumers frustrated. The vegetables which were selling at normal rates just three days ago, have seen prices jump by Rs 10-20 per piece, as unscrupulous traders exploit the situation.

Prices of staple vegetables like potatoes and onions have also skyrocketed. Potatoes, which were selling at Rs 28-30 per kg, are now being sold at Rs 40-50 per kg. Onions have seen a similar hike. Consumers are particularly distressed as potatoes and onions form the core of many households’ daily meals. Over the last three days, the prices of other vegetables have also risen sharply.

Tomatoes have increased from Rs 50-60 to Rs 100 per kg. Eggplant, which was priced at Rs 50-60 per kg, has now surged to Rs 70-80. The price of beans has climbed from Rs 70 to Rs 90-100 per kg, while lady's finger (okra) has jumped from Rs 50 to Rs 70 per kg. Ridge gourd has also seen a steep rise, from Rs 40 to Rs 60 per kg.

Consumers have expressed dissatisfaction with the sudden price spikes, accusing traders of taking advantage of the cyclone scare. Many allege that vendors are inflating prices by claiming they bought the produce at higher rates, while the supply department appears inactive in regulating the market. The usual price increase during Kartik month is known to residents, but this year’s combination of festival demand and cyclone concerns has amplified the situation. Despite the spike in food prices, the supply department seems slow to act, adding to the discontent among buyers.