Veena And Vani's Chartered Dreams: Conjoined Twins From Hyderabad Set Sights On CA Career
Hyderabad: Veena and Vani, the well-known conjoined twins from Hyderabad, are now preparing for one of the most challenging professional courses in the country, Chartered Accountancy (CA).
Having completed their graduation with distinction, the sisters are determined to pursue a career path that allows them independence and recognition.
Speaking to Eenadu-ETV Bharat, the twins shared their aspirations: “We were born as conjoined twins and have been together since we were conceived. After coming to Shishu Vihar in Hyderabad, we enjoyed learning with the children here. Completing our degrees gave us confidence. Since government and private jobs are not practical for us, we want to become chartered accountants,” they said.
The duo expressed gratitude to the teachers who guided them throughout their academic journey. In particular, they remembered Sudhakar, a retired Assistant General Manager from Union Bank, who taught them key subjects in their degree courses.
"We will always be indebted to him for his patience and commitment. We are also grateful to the state government for making special care arrangements to suit our lifestyle," the sisters said.
Veena and Vani follow a strict schedule that blends academics with creative and recreational activities. Their day begins at 6 AM with English and Telugu newspapers. After their morning chores, guardians and teachers arrive to conduct classes until evening. Post-study hours are devoted to board games that help sharpen their minds, and to drawing sessions, where they jointly decide colours and themes. After dinner, the twins spend time watching news channels, never missing ETV News at 9 PM, before going to bed by 10 PM.
Inspired by great personalities
The sisters also find motivation in reading and listening to the words of great leaders. They recalled the guidance of Safia madam at Shishu Vihar, who encouraged them to read biographies. Following her advice, they studied the lives of Mahatma Gandhi, A.P.J. Abdul Kalam, and Swami Vivekananda, and often listen to their speeches for inspiration. Alongside biographies, they also enjoy Telugu novels and short stories, and dedicate half an hour each day to practicing spoken English.
For Veena and Vani, the path to becoming CAs may be challenging, but their discipline, determination, and unwavering spirit continue to inspire those around them. Their story is not only one of courage but also of hope, a reminder that with dedication, no dream is too far.