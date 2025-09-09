ETV Bharat / state

Veena And Vani's Chartered Dreams: Conjoined Twins From Hyderabad Set Sights On CA Career

Hyderabad: Veena and Vani, the well-known conjoined twins from Hyderabad, are now preparing for one of the most challenging professional courses in the country, Chartered Accountancy (CA).

Having completed their graduation with distinction, the sisters are determined to pursue a career path that allows them independence and recognition.

Speaking to Eenadu-ETV Bharat, the twins shared their aspirations: “We were born as conjoined twins and have been together since we were conceived. After coming to Shishu Vihar in Hyderabad, we enjoyed learning with the children here. Completing our degrees gave us confidence. Since government and private jobs are not practical for us, we want to become chartered accountants,” they said.

The duo expressed gratitude to the teachers who guided them throughout their academic journey. In particular, they remembered Sudhakar, a retired Assistant General Manager from Union Bank, who taught them key subjects in their degree courses.

"We will always be indebted to him for his patience and commitment. We are also grateful to the state government for making special care arrangements to suit our lifestyle," the sisters said.