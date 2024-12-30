Amid Scramble For English Education, A School In Rajasthan's Alwar Teaches Veda And Ways To Lead A Simple Life To Its Students

Alwar: At a time when parents prefer English medium schools for their children, an institution in Alwar teaches its students the concepts of vedic education.

Even as vedic education is a rarity these days, several students of Madhusudan Veda Vidyalaya have managed to secure government jobs. The popularity of the school is such that students from other states too come here to study.

School started with just 21 students

Swami Sudarshancharya Maharaj, President of Venkatesh Divya Dham Trust, said vedic education ensures a child remains connected with his/her roots by leading a life with less creature comforts.He said Madhusudan Veda Vidyalaya was established in October, 2004 in Ramakrishna Colony located in Kala Kuan of the city. In the beginning, the school had to face numerous difficulties. Swami Sudarshancharya said he collected Re 1 from families across the city and put the money in a piggy bank. The school started with just 21 students and has more 100 in its rolls at present.

Govt recognition in 2009

Swami Sudarshancharya said the school was recognised by the Ministry of Human Resource Development in 2009. Students not only from Alwar but also from various states of India are enrolled in the school where stress is laid on traditional vedic education. Many passouts from the institution are now serving in government departments. Swami Sudarshancharya in 2008, a student from Jharkhand was selected for a government job. This apart, several students have been appointed as religious gurus and as teachers.

Vedic education can make entrepreneurs

Swami Sudarshancharya said there is a misconception among people that only scholarships and knowledge of rituals can be achieved from vedic education. A student can make his career in any field by studying the vedas. Citing an example, he said several students who have studied in the school are now running their own companies and many others have returned to teach. He said one of the alumnus conducts rituals in the Embassy of Fiji. Students who have received education from the school are conductng rituals and giving Bhagwad discourses in around 100 temples across the country.

Free facilities for students

Swami Sudarshancharya there are a few rules for admission of students in the school. The age of the students should be minimum 12 years and maximum 14. Apart from this, it is mandatory for the students to wear Indian traditional dresses like dhoti and kurta. Only bhog made in the kitchen of the Lord is given to the students. However, from time to time other snacks are also served. He said all such facilities are provided free of cost to the students who are also given warm clothes in winter.