VBA Candidate Anees Ahmed Misses Filing Nomination By Few Minutes

Nagpur: High drama was witnessed at the collectorate here as former Maharashtra minister Anees Ahmed, given a ticket by the Vanchit Bahujan Aghadi to contest the Nagpur Central seat, missed the deadline for filing nomination by just a few minutes.

Ahmed, a Gandhi family loyalist who won the Nagpur Central seat three times in the past on Congress ticket, stayed put at the collectorate till 8 pm on Tuesday, the last day of filing nominations for the state assembly polls, but in vain as his form was not accepted.

The deadline for filing of nominations for the November 20 state polls was 3 pm on Tuesday. Talking to PTI, Ahmed claimed he had to face various obstacles like road closure, vehicular restrictions and security protocols at the office of the Returning Officer (RO) on Tuesday.

The former minister also said he was occupied during the day in securing relevant documents for the submission and reached the collectorate before the 3 pm deadline. His associates were sitting there with his token number but he was not allowed inside the RO's office, Ahmed claimed.

Questions were being raised as to how the senior leader could miss the deadline and there were speculations that the Congress top brass made efforts to convince him not to contest.