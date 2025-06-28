Vatakara Municipality In Kerala Introduces Bicycle Policy For Field Officers

Kozhikode: In a pioneering move towards environmental sustainability, Vatakara Municipality of Kozhikode district in Kerala has introduced a policy requiring field officers to use bicycles for official duties.
This initiative is part of the municipality’s commitment to the Net Zero Carbon project, which aims to reduce carbon emissions and promote eco-friendly transportation. By replacing motor vehicles with bicycles for various field tasks, Vatakara sets an example in Kerala’s effort to combat climate change at the grassroots level. “Do you have a car to go to the field, or do you not? Take a bicycle.”
This directive now guides the field officers of Vatakara Municipality as part of the Net Zero Carbon project implementation. Bicycles have been designated as the official mode of transport for health inspectors, overseers, bill collectors, clerks, and office attendants conducting fieldwork.
To support the initiative, five bicycles have been lined up in front of the municipality, generously provided by the Nadakkutazha Service Cooperative Bank. Literacy activist Jisha N, who frequently goes to the field, remarked, “Cycling promotes pollution-free travel and also provides good exercise to the body.”
She added that initially, the public was curious about employees travelling on bicycles, but emphasised, “The municipality should continue to implement good projects.” Most field activities focus on coastal areas, but when cycling becomes difficult, alternative transport methods are adopted. Other employees confirmed, “Everyone tries to comply with the order of the municipality.”
Globally, countries are adopting the Net Zero Carbon project to reduce carbon emissions and preserve nature. Vatakara Municipality is pioneering this effort in Kerala. Chairperson Bindu KP stated, “Vatakara is a municipality that has implemented many development activities as a model for the country.”
She explained that employees use bicycles not only for fieldwork but also for commuting to other related offices. “Although there are other vehicles, everyone now loves bicycles,” she said.
“Everyone should implement the idea taken up by Vatakara. Only by starting with one can anything get a start. It should grow to ten, a hundred, a thousand,” she urged, adding, “Everyone should take up and implement the Net Zero Carbon project to fight against carbon that destroys nature.”
K M Manojan, secretary of the Nadakkutah Service Cooperative Bank, shared that the bank fully supports the municipality’s initiative. “The idea was presented by the municipality chairperson and approved by the bank's governing body. Five bicycles worth Rs. 10,000 each were given to the municipality,” he said.
The bank’s total expenditure was Rs. 50,012. The bicycles were handed over in 2014. “With the order of the Net Zero Carbon project, cycling is now gaining public attention. We are also very committed to the idea of making nature carbon-free. The idea will develop only if someone takes the initiative,” Manojan added.
“We saw the big impact of this in our bank itself. Three of our employees who used to travel by bike switched to cycling. Similarly, we agreed on many ideas that are part of greening,” he said.
Net Zero Carbon Project
As part of environmental restoration efforts, the Haritha Keralam Mission launched Kerala’s first Net Zero Carbon Project. These Green Mission activities are implemented practically under the leadership of local self-government bodies. The main focus is balancing the emission rate of greenhouse gases with the carbon storage rate.
The goal of net-zero carbon or carbon neutrality is to minimise the carbon emitted through human consumption and remove the remaining carbon from the atmosphere. India has announced its target to achieve net-zero carbon by 2070.
The project emphasises reducing fossil fuel usage, increasing renewable energy adoption, and improving energy efficiency, reflecting India’s commitment to combating climate change. Efforts include phasing out carbon-emitting vehicles and encouraging a switch from bicycles to electric vehicles. Additionally, carbon removal methods such as tree planting and carbon capture and storage are promoted.
Read more:
Kerala Seeds Reach Space: Shubhanshu Shukla's Historic Mission To Study Climate Resilience