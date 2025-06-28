ETV Bharat / state

Vatakara Municipality In Kerala Introduces Bicycle Policy For Field Officers

Kozhikode: In a pioneering move towards environmental sustainability, Vatakara Municipality of Kozhikode district in Kerala has introduced a policy requiring field officers to use bicycles for official duties.

This initiative is part of the municipality’s commitment to the Net Zero Carbon project, which aims to reduce carbon emissions and promote eco-friendly transportation. By replacing motor vehicles with bicycles for various field tasks, Vatakara sets an example in Kerala’s effort to combat climate change at the grassroots level. “Do you have a car to go to the field, or do you not? Take a bicycle.”

This directive now guides the field officers of Vatakara Municipality as part of the Net Zero Carbon project implementation. Bicycles have been designated as the official mode of transport for health inspectors, overseers, bill collectors, clerks, and office attendants conducting fieldwork.

To support the initiative, five bicycles have been lined up in front of the municipality, generously provided by the Nadakkutazha Service Cooperative Bank. Literacy activist Jisha N, who frequently goes to the field, remarked, “Cycling promotes pollution-free travel and also provides good exercise to the body.”

She added that initially, the public was curious about employees travelling on bicycles, but emphasised, “The municipality should continue to implement good projects.” Most field activities focus on coastal areas, but when cycling becomes difficult, alternative transport methods are adopted. Other employees confirmed, “Everyone tries to comply with the order of the municipality.”

Globally, countries are adopting the Net Zero Carbon project to reduce carbon emissions and preserve nature. Vatakara Municipality is pioneering this effort in Kerala. Chairperson Bindu KP stated, “Vatakara is a municipality that has implemented many development activities as a model for the country.”

She explained that employees use bicycles not only for fieldwork but also for commuting to other related offices. “Although there are other vehicles, everyone now loves bicycles,” she said.

“Everyone should implement the idea taken up by Vatakara. Only by starting with one can anything get a start. It should grow to ten, a hundred, a thousand,” she urged, adding, “Everyone should take up and implement the Net Zero Carbon project to fight against carbon that destroys nature.”