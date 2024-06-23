ETV Bharat / state

People Today Cut Finger Of The One Who Held Them And Taught Them To Walk: Ex-CM Vasundhara Raje

author img

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : Jun 23, 2024, 5:16 PM IST

Former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje made a big statement regarding the current political scenario while she shared the stage with Assam Governor Gulab Chand Katariya at a special public felicitation ceremony organised by the Sunder Singh Bhandari Charitable Trust on June 23.

a
The Event Was Organised to Commemorate the Death Anniversary of Sundar Singh Bhandari, the Founder Member of Jan Sangh, and the Martyrdom Day of Jan Sangh Founder Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee (Photo: ETV Bharat)

Speaking about Kataria, Raje Hailed His Capabilities and Said That He Has Selected People and Connected Them with BJP Effectively. (Source: ETV Bharat)

Udaipur (Rajasthan): Drama unfolded, both verbally and physically, as former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Assam Governor Gulab Chand Katariya shared the stage together here at the Vishisht Jan Samman Samaroh and Lecture Series programme organised by the Sundar Singh Bhandari Charitable Trust on June 23.

The event was organised to commemorate the death anniversary of Sundar Singh Bhandari, the founder member of Jan Sangh, and the martyrdom day of Jan Sangh founder Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

Taking everyone by surprise, all of a sudden, an elderly man associated with Jana Sangh, Vijay Lal Suwalka, reached the stage and demanded that Raje be garlanded. He was repeatedly asked to come down from the stage owing to the ongoing programme but in vain. Despite trustee Kuntilal Jain removing him from the stage, he went straight ahead.

It was then when a mild argument broke out between Suwalka and Kataria and the latter pushed the RSS worker off the stage. A video of Suwalka protesting against Kataria's unruly behaviour has gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from multiple sectors.

Speaking about Kataria, Raje hailed his capabilities and said that he has selected people and connected them with the BJP effectively. "Bhandari ji has toiled hard to bring forward several leaders who have reached heights now. However, it is to be noted that, that era of loyalty was completely different. There was belief among the people back then. Today, people try to cut the finger of the one who held them and taught them to walk," she said.

Speaking about the Sangh, Raje said that her mother Vijayaraje Scindia formed the Jan Sangh government for the first time in the country in 1967 and made Govind Narayan Singh the Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh (1967–1969).

"Mother taught us the values ​​of the Sangh since childhood and gradually our house turned into a 'Sangh Shakha'. We found ourselves under the guidance of patriots like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, Vijaya Raje Scindia, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Sunder Singh Bhandari, Rajendra Singh Tomar, KS Sudarshan, Dattopant Thengadi and Kushabhau Thakre," she added.

Read More:

  1. Rajasthan CM Asks to Ensure Implementation of Power-Related Pacts to Streamline Electricity Supply
  2. Those Who Betray Also Remain in Congress: Ex-Rajasthan CM Ashok Gehlot

TAGGED:

VASUNDHARA RAJEGULAB CHAND KATARIYARAJASTHANRAJASTHAN NEWSVASUNDHARA RAJE BIG STATEMENT

Quick Links / Policies

Get Us On

ETV Bharat IOS AppETV Bharat Google App

Please write to us, for media partnership and Ad-sales inquiries. Email: adops@etvbharat.com

Featured

Exclusive: Vijay Sethupathi Spills about Maharaja, Says 'I Knew This Had to Be My 50th Film'

Modi 3.0: Brand Modi Faces Turbulence As Coalition Partners Resort to Massive Bargaining

Hunt Begins For Next BJP president: Vinod Tawde, Sunil Bansal & Who Else Are Frontrunners?

Walking Helps Lose Weight. How Far Should One Walk to Lose 1kg Bodyweight?

ETV Bharat Logo

Copyright © 2024 Ushodaya Enterprises Pvt. Ltd., All Rights Reserved.