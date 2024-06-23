People Today Cut Finger Of The One Who Held Them And Taught Them To Walk: Ex-CM Vasundhara Raje

Speaking about Kataria, Raje Hailed His Capabilities and Said That He Has Selected People and Connected Them with BJP Effectively. (Source: ETV Bharat)

Udaipur (Rajasthan): Drama unfolded, both verbally and physically, as former Chief Minister Vasundhara Raje and Assam Governor Gulab Chand Katariya shared the stage together here at the Vishisht Jan Samman Samaroh and Lecture Series programme organised by the Sundar Singh Bhandari Charitable Trust on June 23.

The event was organised to commemorate the death anniversary of Sundar Singh Bhandari, the founder member of Jan Sangh, and the martyrdom day of Jan Sangh founder Dr Shyama Prasad Mukherjee.

Taking everyone by surprise, all of a sudden, an elderly man associated with Jana Sangh, Vijay Lal Suwalka, reached the stage and demanded that Raje be garlanded. He was repeatedly asked to come down from the stage owing to the ongoing programme but in vain. Despite trustee Kuntilal Jain removing him from the stage, he went straight ahead.

It was then when a mild argument broke out between Suwalka and Kataria and the latter pushed the RSS worker off the stage. A video of Suwalka protesting against Kataria's unruly behaviour has gone viral on social media, drawing criticism from multiple sectors.

Speaking about Kataria, Raje hailed his capabilities and said that he has selected people and connected them with the BJP effectively. "Bhandari ji has toiled hard to bring forward several leaders who have reached heights now. However, it is to be noted that, that era of loyalty was completely different. There was belief among the people back then. Today, people try to cut the finger of the one who held them and taught them to walk," she said.

Speaking about the Sangh, Raje said that her mother Vijayaraje Scindia formed the Jan Sangh government for the first time in the country in 1967 and made Govind Narayan Singh the Chief Minister in Madhya Pradesh (1967–1969).

"Mother taught us the values ​​of the Sangh since childhood and gradually our house turned into a 'Sangh Shakha'. We found ourselves under the guidance of patriots like Atal Bihari Vajpayee, LK Advani, Vijaya Raje Scindia, Bhairon Singh Shekhawat, Sunder Singh Bhandari, Rajendra Singh Tomar, KS Sudarshan, Dattopant Thengadi and Kushabhau Thakre," she added.