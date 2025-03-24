Vasudevanand Saraswati Says Jaipur With So Many Temples Is Like "Kashi"

Jaipur: Jagadguru Shankaracharya Vasudevanand Saraswati has termed the ruckus over the demands made for removal of Mughal Emperor Auragzeb's tomb as a political issue while terming Jaipur as "Kashi" saying, it houses several major temples and the turnout of devotees too is very high.

The Hindu seer, who reached Jaipur on Monday worshipped in the Moti Dungri Ganesh temple. The temple mahant Mahendra Kailash Sharma honoured Shankaracharya by draping a chunari on him as per the 'guru-shishya' tradition, sought his blessings and presented him prasad.

This is for the second time in five months that the seer is in Jaipur. While addressing the media after worshiping the deity, he said that Prayagraj is the king of pilgrimages. It is the main pilgrimage among the four Kumbhs (Nashik, Ujjain, Prayagraj and Haridwar).

Shankaracharya has stopped in Jaipur during his way to Kutch in Gujarat, where he is scheduled to address sa programme. He said that it is a good fortune that he stayed in Jaipur or 'Chhoti Kashi', but expressed his surprise as to why it is called 'Chhoti Kashi' since this is not less than 'Kashi'. "Here, the idols of Lord Ganesha, Govind Dev ji, Gopinath ji, Madan Mohan ji are seated. Therefore, this is not 'Chhoti Kashi'. This is a city ruled by kings and maharajas and a religious place. The number of people who come here to see Govind Dev ji, is more than the number of visitors anywhere else. It is the grace of all these Gods that people are living comfortably here," he said.

The seer further said that he has been participating in Kumbh since 1954 and Kumbh Mela has never been organised in such a huge manner and high turnout. Even now people are reaching Kumbh and taking holy dip. There was no lack in management in the Maha Kumbh this time. May God purify the mind of those who question the management.

On the controversy over Aurangzeb's tomb, he said that all this is political and he would not comment anything on it.