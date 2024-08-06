Varanasi: 1 Dead, 5 Rescued After Two Houses Collapse Near Kashi Vishwanath Temple

Varanasi: One woman was killed after two houses collapsed near Varanasi's Kashi Vishwanath Temple area. As many as seven people who were trapped were rescued later, police said. City Police Commissioner, Mohit Agrawal said that initially, eight people were trapped under the debris but then five of them were rescued.

The houses collapsed due to heavy rain in the area, police official Kaushal Sharma said. The incident took place in Khoya Gali of Chowk area, where two old houses built near Kashi Vishwanath Temple collapsed all of a sudden.

The National Disaster Response Force (NDRF) team rescued five people safely from the debris and took them to the hospital. "A woman admitted at Kabir Chaura Hospital has been declared dead. Our priority is to carry out rescue operations and help the injured"

Two houses collapsed here in which eight people were trapped. A duo managed to come out of the collapsed building on their own and seven others were rescued later," said Kaushal Raj Sharma, Commissioner Varanasi Division. A dog squad were present at the spot as the rescue operations continued.

Gate number 4 leading to the temple has been closed, while visitors are being allowed entry from gate number 1 and 2. Officials at the site of the incident have also stopped the media from entering the street for security purposes. Rescue operations are still underway.