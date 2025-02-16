Varanasi Teen Gang-Raped, Threatened, Family Beaten Up By Accused's Relatives

Varanasi: Two men allegedly gang-raped a teenager in Uttar Pradesh's Varanasi district for many months, threatening to upload her 'objectionable' videos on social media and kill her, police said on Sunday. When the victim's family went to the house of one of the accused to confront him, his family members allegedly beat them up, they complained.

Based on a complaint registered by the victim's family, an investigation has been initiated against five persons. Police have sent the victim for medical examination and a search has been launched for the accused.

According to the complaint, the victim, a resident of the district, had gone to her maternal grandmother's house in a village in Kapsethi police station area around six months back. Her mother said that a youth of the village had recorded some videos of her daughter while she was taking a bath. After this, the youth and his friend, allegedly raped the girl by threatening to make these videos viral. The two even told that they would kill the girl if she protested and raped her for many months, her mother complained to police.

Victim's mother said that her daughter was so frightened that she kept mum, enduring the torture for many months. Finally she gathered courage and told them about her ordeal this month.

After this, the victim's parents went to the accused youth's house to complain to his parents about him and his friend. However, the accused's parents and two others beat them up. Thereafter, the family members lodged a complaint at Mirzamurad police station.

Mirzamurad police station in-charge Sudhir Kumar Tripathi said, "A gang-rape case has been registered on the complaint of the family members and the minor girl has been sent for medical examination. The accused are being searched and will be arrested soon".