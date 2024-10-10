ETV Bharat / state

Varanasi: Four-Wheeler Rams Into Dumper Parked On Roadside; 4 Killed, 2 Kids Hospitalised

Police said that the deceased were on their back home after visiting the Vindhyachal Temple when the accident took place near the Mirzamurad Police Station.

By ETV Bharat English Team

Published : 1 hours ago

Four people died and two children were severely injured after a car rammed into a dumper parked on the roadside near the Mirzamurad Police Station.
Varanasi: Four people died and two children were severely injured after a car rammed into a dumper parked on the roadside near the Mirzamurad Police Station. Police rushed to the spot after the locals informed them and sent the bodies for post-mortem. The bodies have been kept at the BHU Trauma Center's mortuary.

Police said that the deceased were on their back home after visiting Maa Vindhyavasini in the Vindhyachal Temple. Also known as Maa Vindhyavasini Temple and Vindhyachal Dham, it is a Hindu temple dedicated to the mother goddess Vindhyavasini and is located in Mirzapur.

As per the preliminary investigation, police said that Deepak Pandey, a resident of Bajrang Nagar Colony of Manduadih, was returning home from Vindhyachal in his car when, all of a sudden, it went out of control and collided with a dumper parked in front of the warehouse on National Highway-19 around 5 am on Thursday.

Deepak (35), his wife Urmila alias Mala Pandey (32), Deepak's mother-in-law Phool Kesari Devi (55) and Arpita (28), a resident of Chandpur Lahartara died in the accident. Deepak's son Shivansh Pandey (12) and a three-year-old child got severely injured and had to be admitted to a local hospital.

People who went out for a morning walk saw a car stuck in a dumper and the driver of the dumper trying to escape by jumping out of the car. The dumper was 100 meters away from the accident spot.

Mirzamurad Station Officer Ajay Raj Verma said a team of police officers reached the location as soon as they were informed about the accident. "We separated the car from the dumper and rescued the bodies. Many of them were stuck inside the four-wheeler. Three of them died on the spot, while a woman died during treatment at the trauma centre. Investigation is underway to find out the cause," Verma said.

